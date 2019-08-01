StarLadder CS:GO Berlin Major: Everything you need to know!

Photo Credit: (StarLadder)

﻿The twice annual CS:GO major is headed to Berlin from August 23rd to September 8th, 2019! Featuring a total of 24 teams across three stages, the major takes the best teams and puts them through a grueling test of endurance to become enshrined in CS:GO history. While all majors will have a prize pool of $1,000,000, stickers to collect, and a pickem to complete, StarLadder will look to bring their signature style to Berlin, Germany.

﻿Talent, times, and tickets

As of writing there has not been a caster/talent announcement, but a few weeks ago there was some drama surrounding the picking/omissions of several key community figures (namely Thorin). Until an official announcement (due soon) is released, only speculation will surround the subject, but the times and tickets have been released by StarLadder for all three stages! ﻿

Not all majors have all three parts of the event available to the public, but StarLadder is opening up all three parts of the major to a general audience for the first time! The first two stages (New Challengers and New Legends respectively) will be held in the Verti Music Hall in Berlin, Germany and the New Champions stage will be held in the Mercedes-Benz arena.

﻿﻿﻿Single day tickets for the Legends and challenger stages will set you back €10, but you can get passes for entire stages at €30 for the New Legends stage (five days) and €25 for the New Challenger stage (four days). The main event has several pricing tiers from standard to premium experiences for a single day or for the full four day main event at a hefty €249.

Start times and team initial matchups have not been announced but will be expected to be announced closer to the start date.

Format

The exact format for the event is unknown, but it can be assumed it will be similar to recent Valve CS:GO majors. StarLadder is known for running Swiss System with b03s throughout, but that would be extremely time consuming (especially with a live crowd). Format for the event should be released within a week or so.

Teams qualified

The major cycle starts with the Minors for: Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Asia, and Americas regions that feed into the New Challengers, Legends, and Champions stages respectively. Below is a list of the teams and how they qualified for the major. Teams bolded do not have to play in the New Challenger stage.

Astralis (IEM Katowice 2019 winner)

Team Liquid (IEM Katowice 2019 playoffs)

ENCE (IEM Katowice 2019 playoffs)

FaZe (IEM Katowice 2019 playoffs)

Natus Vincere (IEM Katowice 2019 playoffs)

Ninjas in Pyjamas (IEM Katowice 2019 playoffs)

Made in Brazil (IEM Katowice 2019 playoffs)

Renegades (IEM Katowice 2019 playoffs)

Vitality (IEM Katowice 2019 group stage)

G2 Esports (IEM Katowice 2019 group stage)

Complexity (IEM Katowice 2019 group stage)

AVANGAR (IEM Katowice 2019 group stage)

HellRaisers (IEM Katowice 2019 group stage)

NRG (America Minor)

FURIA (America Minor)

Mousesports (European Minor)

CR4ZY (European Minor)

Grayhound (Asia Minor)

TyLoo (Asia Minor)

forZe (CIS Minor)

Syman (CIS Minor)

North (Minor play in)

DreamEaters (Minor play in)

INTZ (Minor play in)

