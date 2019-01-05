header decal
CS:GO

05 Jan 2019

Sources: YNk in discussions to join FaZe Clan

Sources say the former player and pundit Janko "YNk" Paunovic is in serious discussions to join FaZe Clan.

﻿Photo Credit: (DreamHack)

It seems like Janko "YNk" Paunovic is inching closer to finding his new home after a short stint coaching MiBR last year. Before beginning his coaching career in August of 2018, YNk was one of the more popular analysts on the CS:GO circuit and had been a player and observer previously. It is still unknown if this would be a long-term or temporary appointment for YNk.FaZe Clan are yet to announce their fifth member for the upcoming Major cycle, but it's been reported by VPESPORTS that Dauren "AdreN" Kystaubayev was in discussions to join the team.If both the YNk and and AdreN moves are confirmed, the FaZe Clan lineup would look like this:﻿

Nikola "NiKo" KovačHåvard "rain" Nygaard﻿﻿Olof "olofmeister" KajbjerLadislav "GuardiaN" Kovács﻿﻿Dauren "AdreN" Kystaubayev

 Janko "YNk" Paunovic (coach)﻿

Would you agree with this move? Comment below!

