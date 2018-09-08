snatchie: "I knew byali was going to leave before I joined"

Photo Credit: DreamHack

So you’re coming into this major knowing byali will leave the team after. How does that affect the team’s practice and mentality?

To be honest, I knew byali was going to leave before I joined Virtus.Pro so it was not new information to me.

We did not have a lot of time to practice for this major because after IEM Shanghai they went on holiday. So, we practiced and left for Hong Kong. It was a single elimination bracket so we left after our match. Overall, we practiced seven days for this major so it is not as much as you want it to be but you can’t do much more than that.

Are there any other teams you hoped to face that would be a good challenge?

I think we want to face teams like Spirit and Vega. Obviously, we don’t want to play Liquid, Astralis, or North. These teams have been together in their squads for a long time and we want to play teams worse than us on paper.

Being under the VP name brings a lot of support and a has a huge fanbase. How does that affect the team’s motivation?

It is really nice to have such a huge fanbase. You can walk in your own city and meet people who want to take photos with you. They always motivate you which helps you work harder which is amazing and one of the best parts of being an esports player.

Ninjas in Pyjamas is another legendary name here and they have legendary players in f0rest and Get_Right. Do you think teams that have a mix of older legends and newer players is a good fit?

I think it is the new meta in Counter-Strike. Many teams are completed their squads with two players with 10+ years and two or three guys with less experience.

Do you have anything to say to fans who are rooting for you?

Thanks for all of our fans in Poland who still believe in Virtus.Pro and we want to prove we can still cheer for you and be better than it has been in the past year.