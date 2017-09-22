header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

CS:GO

22 Sep 2017

SK Gaming: Stumble or slump?

SK Gaming: Stumble or slump?

SK Gaming might be ranked first in the world, but recent form calls into question how long they can stay there when other teams are steadily taking titles and trophies.

Jump To
link decal

Ascension of Brazilian Brilliance

link decal

Recent disappointment

Ascension of Brazilian Brilliance

Recent disappointment

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy