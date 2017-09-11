Immortals controversy overshadows a reborn North

With neither North or Immortals dropping a map on their run to the Grand Finals of DreamHack Montreal, the stage was set for a closely contested final. Unfortunately, only two of the Brazilian players made it to the venue for the start time, with the teams having already been slightly late for their earlier semi-final match. This led to Immortals forfeiting the first map, with DH stating the side was only a few minutes away from giving up the final entirely. Accusations targeted by Pujan "FNS" Mehta at the three absent players, Lucas "LUCAS1" Teles, Henrique "HEN1" Teles and Vito "kNgV-" Giuseppe, suggested they had been out late partying the night before, with LUCAS1 responding reasonably to the claims. In a Facebook post LUCAS1 blamed jet lag and simply not realizing the game was due to start. This isn't impossible, as the event was running an accelerated schedule. This meant that when North had hastily dispatched Cloud9 in the second semi-final the starting time for the final was moved forward considerably.

If this was the end of matters then perhaps the community would quickly put the matter to bed, applauding DreamHack for following the rules and ultimately accepting LUCAS1's version of events. kNgV- however, felt that the Immortals PR manager hadn't been putting in enough work. He responded to the initial tweet from FNS, stating "You'll prove it or I'll kill you!". Despite deleting this tweet since, kNgV- went on with his tirade, targeting FNS, DreamHack and ultimately refusing to apologize to the other parties involved. Unsurprisingly Immortals CEO Noah Winston took to social media, promising an internal inquiry and commending DreamHack.

Ultimately whether or not the trio had been drinking/were hungover is irrelevant to kNgV-'s actions in response to FNS and DH's ruling, but it is certainly dangerous for players to think that turning up to matches drunk is in anyway acceptable. Immortals coach Rafael "zakk" Fernandes responded to a fan saying that some of the players on the team need babysitting, and perhaps the twins and kNgV- don't grasp the importance and magnitude of their careers in esports. In traditional sports a death threat to a fellow player could be considered career suicide, but it remains to be seen how and if further punishment will be dispensed. The entire situation is further confused by the rumours during the player break that the three players in question wanted to leave Immortals to join Lincoln "fnx" Lau, with some suggesting the entire stunt was intentional to try and escape their contract with the organisation. There is certainly no slight on zakk, Ricardo "boltz" Prass and Lucas "steel" Lopes, who despite showing up accepted the ruling and played on despite being let down by their teammates.

At the end of the day it is impossible to know for sure if HEN1, LUCAS1 and kNgV- were hungover during their semifinal against CLG or before the final itself, but what can be said is that kNgV-s actions were far beyond what should be tolerated by the community, organisations involved in the scene and even the players teammates.

DreamHack's statement on the issue can be read here.

