ESL One New York 2017 semifinal predictions

Semi-Final #1: Team Liquid vs. SK Gaming

Team Liquid:

Joshua "jdm64" Marzano

Marzano Jonathan "EliGE" Jablonowski

Jablonowski Nick "nitr0" Cannella

Cannella Peter "stanislaw" Jarguz

Jarguz Russel "Twistzz" Van Dulken

SK Gaming:

Marcelo "coldzera" David

David Fernando "fer" Alvarenga

Alvarenga Epitacio "TACO" de Melo

de Melo Gabriel "FalleN" Toledo

Toledo João "felps" Vasconcellos

A rematch of the ESL One: Cologne 2016 Grand Finals, both teams are face-to-face once again, ready to show their might in front of the Big Apple.

Team Liquid come to the Barclays Center as the second seed from Group B:

LOSS vs. Astralis (de_mirage): 13-16

WIN vs. Virtus.Pro (best of three): 2-1 WIN on de_inferno: 16-10 LOSS on de_nuke: 6-16 WIN on de_mirage: 5-16

WIN vs. Astralis (best of three): 2-1 WIN on de_inferno: 16-14 LOSS on de_cache: 17-19 (overtime) WIN on de_mirage: 16-12



SK Gaming come to this matchup as the first seed from Group A:

WIN vs. Team EnVyUs (de_cbble): 16-12

WIN vs. Cloud9 (de_train): 16-5

For Team Liquid to win:

Some key players will have to show up, like Twistzz and jdm

Play around the veto process; Nuke, in particular, has been quite a weak point for the team If possible, force SK to play one of their weaker maps in the pool

Keep up the teamwork that they have shown, most recently at Mykonos

Shut down coldzera and fer fast

If Liquid repeat their performance at Mykonos, they'll have a good shot at the Finals(photo: Jennika Ojala / DreamHack)

For SK Gaming to win:

Keep stanislaw at bay, prevent him from getting those essential frags

Ensure Train is left open, either for them to pick or as a potential decider Force Liquid to play one of their weaker maps

Give FalleN the AWP when possible

FalleN will need his calls and his solid AWP skills to take down a hot Liquid(photo: Adela Sznajder / DreamHack)

PREDICTION: SK Gaming 1 - 2 Team Liquid

With nitr0 taking the in-game leader role from stanislaw, Team Liquid now have a good chance to take a title -- and given their recent performance at Mykonos, in which they reached the Grand Finals before losing to mousesports in a nail-biting series, it would be surprising to see them bow out early in front of a home crowd. The late-game jitters are still there, and Team Liquid need to get over these late chokes sooner than later.

Semi-Final #2: Cloud9 vs. FaZe Clan

Cloud9:

Tarik "tarik" Celik

Celik Will "RUSH" Wierzba

Wierzba Tyler "Skadoodle" Latham

Latham Jake "Stewie2K" Yip

Yip Timothy "autimatic" Ta

FaZe Clan:

Finn "karrigan" Andersen

Andersen Olof "olofmeister" Kajbjer

Kajbjer Håvard "rain" Nygaard

Nygaard Nikola "NiKo" Kovač

Kovač Ladislav "GuardiaN" Kovács

Both teams bombed out of the Krakow Major during the group stage and are now ready to prove their new rosters on an international stage: Cloud9 with North American stars RUSH and tarik, while FaZe Clan pick up two-time Major Champion olofmeister and veteran player GuardiaN.

Cloud9 arrive into this matchup as the second seed from Group A:

WIN vs. Natus Vincere (de_inferno): 16-13

LOSS vs. SK Gaming (de_train): 5-16

WIN vs. Natus Vincere (best of three): 2-0 WIN on de_mirage: 16-10 WIN on de_train: 16-11



FaZe Clan arrive into the Barclays Center as Group A's first seed:

WIN vs. Virtus.Pro (de_cache): 16-5

WIN vs. Astralis (de_inferno): 16-6

For Cloud9 to win:

Close maps out faster; they nearly let their opener against Na'Vi go to overtime

Skadoodle needs to get the AWP and be assertive with it

With Stewie2K shifting off the in-game leading, he must start posting insane numbers

Tarik will need to show up, as he has been quiet so far this event

Shut down star players NiKo and olofmeister

With tarik as C9's IGL, his calls and fragging ability must be on point to beat FaZe(photo: Adela Sznajder / DreamHack)

For FaZe Clan to win:

Play the map veto; with this roster, force maps that Cloud9 are known to be weaker on

Keep an eye out on rain; he's the main anchor on bombsites

Shut down Skadoodle on that AWP

A star-studded FaZe needs to be firing on all cylinders if they are to reach the Finals(photo: Adela Sznajder / DreamHack)

PREDICTION: Cloud9 1 - 2 FaZe Clan

Despite a subpar group stage exit at DreamHack Masters Malmö, the European superstars have what it takes to once again be a world-class team. With rain on fire this event and new pickups GuardiaN and olofmeister settling into such a skilled team, it seems impossible -- on paper, at least -- for FaZe to lose to a Cloud9 who are slowly on the rise.

