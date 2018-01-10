header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

CS:GO

10 Jan 2018

ELEAGUE Major: Boston trivia quiz

ELEAGUE Major: Boston trivia quiz

The twelfth CS:GO Major Championship has 24 teams competing, but can you answer these 12 questions relating to the teams and past competitions?

Jump To
Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy