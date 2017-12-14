ECS Season 4 Staff Predictions Day 1

In the inaugural pick ems our very own Senior CS:GO Editor Ezekiel Jonathon Carsella emerged the victor and he is looking for a back to back win like FaZe Clan are looking for back to back grand final appearances in ECS. The format is simple: you get one point per correct pick in the group stage, five in the semi-finals, and ten points for predicting the grand finalist. Each day everyone will pick a top performer and the winner will be decided by HLTV 2.0 rating and will be awarded an extra 5 points.

Ezekiel "Jamaican" Carsella

Fnatic

OpTic

OpTic to take Group A winners match

Cloud9

FaZe Clan

Cloud9 to take Group B winners match

Top Performer: Jake "Stewie2k" Yip

Robert "BCG" Thomas

Fnatic

Mousesports

Fnatic to take Group A winners match

Cloud 9

FaZe Clan

FaZe Clan to take Group B winners match

Top Performer: Robin "Flusha" Ronnquist'

Mads Mygind Pedersen

Fnatic

Mousesports

Mousesports to take Group A winners match

Cloud9

FaZe Clan

FaZe Clan to take Group B winners match

Top Performer: Havard "rain" Nygaard

Anthony "Tony" Vitale

Fnatic

Mousesports

Mousesports to take Group A winners match

Astralis

FaZe Clan

FaZe Clan to take Group B winners match

Top Performer: Tomas "oskar" Stastny

Phoebe "Dualism" Dua

Fnatic

Mousesports

Fnatic to take Group A winner match

Cloud9

FaZe Clan

FaZe Clan to take Group B winners match

Top Performer: Nikola "NiKo" Kovacs

Summary

ECS Season 4 Finals are looking to be a spicy one despite some less than desirable teams in attendance (Luminosity, wounded Astralis), and the very diverse predictions speak to that. ECS Season 4 Finals will be the last major event of the year and with a lot of the top teams missing (SK Gaming, G2 Esports, North, and Ninjas in Pyjamas) it will be hard to truly judge who is in top form going into the ELEAGUE Major qualifier (now re-dubbed The New Challengers stage). Still the event will provide a lot of valuable information such as whether Cloud9 or Team Liquid can escape a group with FaZe Clan and Astralis or whether OpTic Gaming can win a best of three (should they make the playoffs) against a quality team.

Regardless of the results, it will be fun to watch as we predict the event the entire way! We would love to read back what you say so leave a comment below on your thoughts for the group stage going in.

Standings:

(Will update as matches finish)

Ezekiel: 3/5

Robert 3/5

Mads 2/5

Phoebe 3/5

Anthony 3/5