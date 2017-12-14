ECS Season 4 Staff Predictions Day 1

In the inaugural pick ems our very own Senior CS:GO Editor Ezekiel Jonathon Carsella emerged the victor and he is looking for a back to back win like FaZe Clan are looking for back to back grand final appearances in ECS. The format is simple: you get one point per correct pick in the group stage, five in the semi-finals, and ten points for predicting the grand finalist. Each day everyone will pick a top performer and the winner will be decided by HLTV 2.0 rating and will be awarded an extra 5 points.
Ezekiel "Jamaican" Carsella
Fnatic
OpTic
OpTic to take Group A winners match
Cloud9
FaZe Clan
Cloud9 to take Group B winners match
Top Performer: Jake "Stewie2k" Yip
Robert "BCG" Thomas
Fnatic
Mousesports
Fnatic to take Group A winners match
Cloud 9
FaZe Clan
FaZe Clan to take Group B winners match
Top Performer: Robin "Flusha" Ronnquist'
Mads Mygind Pedersen
Fnatic
Mousesports
Mousesports to take Group A winners match
Cloud9
FaZe Clan
FaZe Clan to take Group B winners match
Top Performer: Havard "rain" Nygaard
Anthony "Tony" Vitale
Fnatic
Mousesports
Mousesports to take Group A winners match
Astralis
FaZe Clan
FaZe Clan to take Group B winners match
Top Performer: Tomas "oskar" Stastny
Phoebe "Dualism" Dua
Fnatic
Mousesports
Fnatic to take Group A winner match
Cloud9
FaZe Clan
FaZe Clan to take Group B winners match
Top Performer: Nikola "NiKo" Kovacs
Summary
ECS Season 4 Finals are looking to be a spicy one despite some less than desirable teams in attendance (Luminosity, wounded Astralis), and the very diverse predictions speak to that. ECS Season 4 Finals will be the last major event of the year and with a lot of the top teams missing (SK Gaming, G2 Esports, North, and Ninjas in Pyjamas) it will be hard to truly judge who is in top form going into the ELEAGUE Major qualifier (now re-dubbed The New Challengers stage). Still the event will provide a lot of valuable information such as whether Cloud9 or Team Liquid can escape a group with FaZe Clan and Astralis or whether OpTic Gaming can win a best of three (should they make the playoffs) against a quality team.
Regardless of the results, it will be fun to watch as we predict the event the entire way! We would love to read back what you say so leave a comment below on your thoughts for the group stage going in.
Standings:
(Will update as matches finish)
Ezekiel: 3/5
Robert 3/5
Mads 2/5
Phoebe 3/5
Anthony 3/5