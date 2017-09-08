Daily Recap: ESG Tour Mykonos Group Stage - Opening and Winners' Matches

The inaugural ESG Tour event kicked off in Mykonos, with eight teams across two groups vying for three direct invites to the next ESG Tour event and a share of the €200,000 prize pool.

Major Champions Gambit Esports are in attendance alongside the world's current #1 SK Gaming and a Team Liquid ready for a resurgence after missing out on Malmö.

Here is what you may have missed on Day 1:

Team Liquid 16 - 14 BIG: de_overpass

The map started 5-1 in favor of the German squad, with Johannes "tabseN" Wodarz taking charge specifically in round 6 with two frags to destroy Liquid's economy, before the North Americans pulled it back to a 9-6 half in their favor off the back of Canadian youngster Russel "Twistzz" Van Dulken and his exceptional play holding down the B-site, landing seven kills -- a triple kill and a quadra kill -- on two separate occasions, ending the half with 19 kills.

The second half started off in BIG's favor, as Johannes "nex" Maget and Nikola "LEGIJA" Ninić each got two kills to secure the pistol half and tie the match up 9-9. The first gun round should have gone the German way, had LEGIJA not whiffed his spray and let Peter "stanislaw" Jarguz clutch the 1v4 post-plant on the A bombsite. BIG then took the next two before Liquid came back to take the match point, 15-11. The Germans soon tightened up their play and took it to the last round, before Liquid closed it out to be the first team to head to the Group B winners' match.

Team EnVyUs 6 - 16 Virtus.Pro: de_train

This map went off to a fiery start for the Polish legends, as Filip "NEO" Kubski picked up a triple kill with the USP-S on the inner bombsite in the pistol round and Wiktor "TaZ" Wojtas cleaned up a 1v1 against Adil "ScreaM" Benrlitom in the second round anti-eco that could have gone EnVyUs' way. From here, the plow was in effect, with Virtus.Pro going 10-1 before the French picked up the next two on the back of Cédric "RpK" Guipouy's triple kill. The Poles then pick up the last two rounds to close the half 12-3, with all players on VP with 10 kills or more.

The second half had some hope for the French, as the pistol round and anti-eco went their way, but Virtus.Pro closed it out to face Team Liquid in the Group B winners' match.

Team Liquid 10 - 16 Virtus.Pro: de_mirage

The Poles got off to a swift 3-0 start on the Terrorist side, but the first buy round went to the North Americans following great teamwork around the sniper's nest area from Jonathan "EliGE" Jablonowski and Nick "nitr0" Cannella, which led to a double kill for each player. This started a winning streak of 6 rounds before Virtus.Pro took back control of the half, ending it 8-7 in favor of Josh "jdm64" Marzano and his crew in blue.

The second half started off with the pistol round going to VP, making the North American squad 0 for 4 in pistol rounds so far at Mykonos. After a 3-0 start on the CT side, Liquid took the next two rounds before the Plow took effect and won the next six rounds to take the first seed in Group B.

Gambit Esports 16 - 7 Heroic: de_mirage

The Group A opener was quite one-sided, with Mihail "Dosia" Stolyarov and the red-starred boys from Kazakhstan taking a 7-3 lead against the Danes, thanks in part to Bekyitar "fitch" Bahytov's triple kill onto the A bombsite in round 7, taking down Patrick "es3tag" Hansen and Nikolaj "niko" Kristensen towards the ramp and following up shortly after with a kill onto Jakob "JUGi" Hansen at the ticket booth. Rustem "mou" Telepov's quad kill closed off the half 11-4.

The second half was a back-and-forth, with Gambit taking the pistol and anti-eco round before Heroic took three rounds to get to 7. Gambit shut down the Danish rush the following round to move on to the Group A winners' match.

SK Gaming 19 - 15 mousesports: de_inferno

The European mix got a head start, going 8-1 in the first half, in part due to SK's Gabriel "FalleN" Toledo being unable to defuse the bomb in time in round 5 after a successful retake. The Brazilians were able to claw back and bring the half to a decent 5-10 scoreline favoring mouz.

Tomás "oskar" Šťastný pulled off a massive quad kill in the second half pistol, and Estonian rookie Robin "ropz" Kool clutched a 1v2 in the subsequent anti-eco, which set mouz up at a 14-5 scoreline. SK picked up four more before the Europeans hit match point, 15-9. However, the Europeans could not close it out, and SK built up momentum to allow them to come back and force overtime, thanks in part to Marcelo "coldzera" David's double kill in the final round of regulation.

That momentum carried SK over the finish line as the Brazilians clean-sweeped mousesports 4-0 to move on and face Gambit in the Group A winners' match, topped off with João "felps" Vasconcellos' triple kill at Banana.

Gambit Esports 12 - 16 SK Gaming: de_overpass

The winners' match in Group A got off to a back-and-forth start, with SK taking the pistol round before Gambit responded right back with the anti-eco win, as well as the subsequent round. It quickly snowballed into the Brazilians' favor, as they won the next 8 of 9 rounds, led by AWPer FalleN's 1v3 clutch in the ninth round, which eventually set up a 9-3 scoreline. By the end of the half, it was 10 rounds to 5 in favor of SK.

Gambit took swift control early in the second half, securing a 4-0 start to close the gap to within a single round. However, SK would not let the Kazakhstani team tie up the score, as FalleN's double kill and felps' triple kill secured the first of a five-round winning streak. Gambit got up to 12 rounds, but the Brazilians stopped Dosia and his team of Kazakhs to comeback, with Fernando "fer" Alvarenga's triple kill playing towards the bathrooms in the final round of the match to close out the game and move on to the semifinals.

Here are the group standings after Day 1:

Group A:

SK Gaming: 2-0 Gambit Esports: 1-1 mousesports: 0-1 Heroic: 0-1

Group B:

Virtus.Pro: 2-0 Team Liquid: 1-1 BIG: 0-1 Team EnVyUs: 0-1

Tomorrow, we say goodbye to the first three teams at Mykonos.

Heroic vs. mousesports (~03:00 PDT / ~07:00 EDT / ~10:00 GMT / ~13:00 local time)

vs. (~03:00 PDT / ~07:00 EDT / ~10:00 GMT / ~13:00 local time) BIG vs. Team EnVyUs (~06:30 PDT / ~09:30 EDT / ~12:30 GMT / ~16:30 local time)

vs. (~06:30 PDT / ~09:30 EDT / ~12:30 GMT / ~16:30 local time) Gambit Esports vs. winner of Heroic vs. mousesports (~10:00 PDT / ~13:00 EDT / ~16:00 GMT / ~20:00 local time)

Who will it be? Let us know in the comments section below!