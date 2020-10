Photo Credit: Nathan Wentworth

Our featured guest today was legendary caster Anders Blume who helped us talk through Starladder season five, the state of the CIS, and the quality of the French scene."No one should stay in the French scene!" - Anders

(Host) Ezekiel “jamaican” Carsella

(Analyst) Mads “Mygind” Pedersen

(Analyst) Nick “myst” Farrell

(Guest) Anders Blume