CS:GO Operation Shattered Web - price, maps, skins & more

Valve have released the latest operation for CS:GO, Operation Shattered Web.

Shattered Web, which comes before the ESL Pro League Season 10 Finals, brings the operating system more in line with the battle pass system we see in other titles.

Every week (for the next four months), players will receive a mission card featuring six missions that can be completed at your own pace in any order.

As you complete these missions you will earn stars that can be used to unlock new weapon collections, graffiti, stickers and brand new Agent skins.

Earning new Character models

CSGO now has unlockable skins available.

New models for CT-side operators and T-side agents are unlockable through mission rewards.

These range from unique character models such as Sabre agent, Maximus to CSGO’s first female character, Special Agent Ava.

You will be able to earn one of these unique ‘Master Agents’ when you earn 100 stars.

What does it cost?

The Shattered Web pass will cost players £12.49.

This will unlock the entire operation as well as reward unlocks and an XP boost.

You can play the missions without the pass, however you will not receive any rewards.

New skins for weapons

With Shattered Web comes four new weapon collections:

1 The Shattered Web Case

You can check out the weapon skin gallery on Valve's blog post here.

2 The Norse Collection

3 The St.Marc Collection

4 The Canals Collection

The Shattered Web Case can be opened with a chance to receive four original knives and a series of new weapon skins for the likes of the AWP, SG 553 and Tec-9.

New maps

Available for regular matchmaking games, three new maps have been added:

There is a new 'low gravity' map set on a lunar outpost called Lunacy.

New community-created Danger Zone map called Jungle.

A third map called Studio has also been added to the game.

For the full details, you can check out the full blog post by Valve here.