CS_Summit 3: Memes and Banter all under one roof preview

Photo Credit: (Beyond the Summit)

I don't think I've been this excited for an event that doesn't feature a top five team ever. CS_Summit 3 just feels different. From the media they create to the venue itself, it's just a different atmosphere altogether. It's like meeting up with old friends and colleagues and catching up on life while still competing for your share of $150,000. Thorin, n0thing, Fifflaren, stunna, vENdetta, and lurppis are the star-studded talent that will make sure not a moment of Summit 3 is boring. Let's take a closer look at a few of the teams attending.

The clear favorites

NRG

NRG come into the tournament the highest ranked team and after a disappointing 3rd/4th place at StarSeries i-League Seaon 6, they will be looking for a strong showing before heading off to IEM Chicago next week. That being said, they have a tricky first round matchup against Ghost Gaming, but if they can avoid the upset, they will be considered strong favorites to advance to at least the Winner's Finals. Wardell and Cerq are two of the most exciting young awper's in the scene today, so that's a matchup to watch.

The Contenders﻿

BIG

BIG also attended StarSeries in Kiev, but bowed out in the quarterfinals to eventual winners ENCE 2-1. From the outside looking in this is a make or break two week stretch for BIG. If they are able to win or place very well at Summit and have a strong showing at IEM Chicago then maybe emo Smooya tweets won't be making an appearance in November. If they bomb out of both I think tensions and pressure will both be at an all-time high in this lineup.

compLexity

Complexity are a strange case. Yes, they made Legends at the Major. Yes, they've been doing OK in ECS and ESL Pro League, but they were taken to overtime, by both eUnited and Movistar Riders before eventually falling to Avangar in their last LAN appearance. I'm looking for a strong showing out of coL not only to prove to themselves but to prove to the community they are more than just a one hit wonder.

﻿﻿﻿The Dark Horses

Ghost

Ghost are impressive. What steel has been able to do with this lineup is nothing short of spectacular. Ghost sit comfortably in a playoff spot of ESL Pro League with a record of 15-3. This isn't some superstar-laden lineup, this is steel, wardell, koosta, subroza, and neptune playing as a team rather than individuals. If Ghost can beat NRG in the opening round they could make a deep run, but even if NRG win look for Ghost to do some damage in the lower bracket.

OpTic Gaming

OpTic are an enigma. There's no better way to describe them. One day they are beating Mouz and outplacing North and BIG on LAN and the next they are are losing to Alternate aTTaX and being taken to round 30 by winless Endpoint in MDL. OpTic face coL in the opening match of Summit and if they can find a way to win this rivalry match they could be poised for a deep run in the tournament. The key players to watch will be Jugi and Cajunb. Jugi needs a good performance to break out of this massive slump and Summit might just be the laid back atmosphere he needs to do just that. If OpTic are playing well and make a deep run, it's a good bet that Cajun is playing well.

The rest

G2, Heroic, and Kinguin round out the remaining teams attending Summit. Heroic and Kinguin are still trying to find their identity and some cohesion as teams and G2 seem to be stuck in some sort of French CS hell. I know G2 are on new contracts, but bombing out Summit and IEM Chicago could mean that roster changes or entire project implosion could be just around the corner.

Photo Credit: (CS_Summit)