Call of Duty Mobile: Top tips & tricks for mastering the new mobile COD shooter

Call of Duty Mobile is a new free-to-play game that brings together the maps, weapons and characters from across the Call of Duty series.

Drop into Hijacked from Black Ops 2 or Crash from Modern Warfare 4 with your mates on the go. The first-person mobile shooter is set to dominate both the Google Play and App store market.

RealSport look at how to be the best in the lobby on Call of Duty Mobile with these top five tips!

Finding the right settings

Playing Call of Duty on a Mobile is a completely different experience than most are used to, this is considering that the games origin is based on Console and PC using either a controller or keyboard and mouse.

This makes it vital to play around with all the settings that Activision have made available in the game. An example of this is that there is 17... yes 17 sliders that allow a player to adjust their aiming sensitivity.

Make sure you take your time to familiarise yourself with each and everyone to allow the best opportunity of demolishing your opponents in the game.

Know the Maps

With Call of Duty Mobile being run by Activision, it was inevitable that old school Call of duty maps were going to return in the much-hyped Mobile edition of the game.

These are:

Crash - Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare

Crossfire - Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare

Killhouse - Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare

Firing Range - Call of Duty: Black Ops

Hijacked - Call of Duty: Black Ops

Nuketown - Call of Duty: Black Ops

Standoff - Call of Duty: Black Ops 2

If you are new to the COD franchise, then you will be unfamiliar with all the above... and chances are you will be playing against Call of Duty fans that know every nook and cranny of each and everyone one of them!

Consequently, this highlights that you should get to know the maps and the best spots to allow yourself to have the best chances against the enemy team.

However, if you do know the maps already make sure you utilise this advantage over others by peaking corners they would expect or using routes that they may not know of. For example, new players may not know about the under deck portion of Hijacked, so make sure you use this to flank the enemy.

Ideal Loadouts

Knowing what load outs to create with different Guns, Perks, Tacticals and Lethals, can be daunting with all the different options that are available.

Having the knowledge on what class to pull out and use in cohesiveness with the map you will be playing is information that will benefit you to kill the enemy before they kill you. On a map like Nuketown or Hijacked, your best options will be to go with an SMG rather than an AR or sniper.

This is because gun fights on both of these maps tend to happen in close proximities. However, with a map like Crash, you can use all types of classes as there are multiple lines of sight that will favour different guns. This is why it is so important to maintain variety throughout your loadouts.

Make sure you play around with all the guns to understand what is best in different situations.

Familiarise yourself with the controls

Just like getting to know the settings, with this being the first Call of Duty Mobile that has been launched worldwide through both the App Store and Google Play there is bound to be a variety of controls that you will have to get used to.

Unless you are a hardcore FPS Mobile player, then getting into the habit of using a phone to control your player can be a difficult task. To counteract this make sure you try to remember what does what and where things that you may need to do frequently are on the phone.

Take note that there is no button to shoot on COD Mobile but rather it will shoot for you if you aim and lock onto a player. This is a handy feature specially for those of you who are new to Mobile Gaming.