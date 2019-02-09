Red Reserve close operations

Photo Credit: (Red Reserve)

Amid the news early today of Red Reserve CS:GO player Disco Doplan's departure from the organization because of a breach of contract, sources later in the day, accompanied by multiple tweets from Red Reserve players/content creators reinsure the statement that they are out of funds.

As of yesterday I officially terminated my contract with Red Reserve after a breach from their side. I will be looking for a new team during February/March while I work to improve both in and outside of the game. I'm hopeful and excited to see what 2019 has to offer! [email protected]_doplan

Also, in yesterday's news, Red Reserve announced the departure of their Rocket League team who were released from their contracts.

As we were released from our contracts with @RedReserve we’re currently free agents and looking for an organisation to represent in upcoming events and RLCS Season 7. Our team portfolio is available upon request also. Retweet’s much appreciated. [email protected]

﻿﻿After being purchased by a new owner this time last year and being made public on the Swedish stock exchange, Red has seen a plummet in shares.

Battleriff Gaming AB has signed a LOI meaning that Battleriff sells its subsidiary Red Reserve Esports to a public company, listed on the Swedish stock exchange Aktietorget named, Community Entertainment Svenska AB, “CEAB - Battleriff

Over the course of the last calendar year, Red Reserve's stock has seen a decline of around 69.07% per markets.ft. With Red Reserve Call of Duty players also tweeting out mysterious tweets about an organization, graphic designer Ben Grey announced his end with Red Reserve.

For people asking, the only reason we can’t tell you what’s happened right now is legal stuff with the league & our spot, but we’ve been done dirty. (Nothing to do with losing our spot) - @Rated_COD﻿﻿﻿

Been a good run. All good things come to an end I guess. 2 years. - @_bengrey

When asked about the Red Reserve situation on stream, Team Reciprocity player Tommey noted that he does not know the full situation but mentioned that some of their contracts have been terminated in a now deleted Twitch clip along with multiple tweets from staff indicating their departure from Red.

I’m not sure what is going to happen with @RedReserve but I’ll be looking for new opportunities in esports. Open to relocation and have a variety of different ways that I’m able to contribute to a company. - @AlexGLogics (Red Reserve COO)

