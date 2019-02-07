CWL London: Gfinity hosting $325,000 LAN

Photo Credit: (CWL)

The Call of Duty World League will make its return to Europe with a May 3rd - 5th showdown hosted by Gfinity in the Copper Box Arena (used for the Rocket League Championship Series 5 finals). The last European event for the CWL was CWL Birmingham in 2018 hosted by EGL where Luminosity lifted their only trophy of the year in one of the most passion filled CoD crowds to date.

CWL London will be the third major event of the 2019 season, following CWL Fort Worth, which will take place from March 15 to 17. After CWL London in May, CWL Anaheim is scheduled for June 14 to 16. The competitive Black Ops 4 season will then wrap up with the CWL Pro League Playoffs and COD Champs 2019 later this year.

The main event - $325,000

The main event is by invitation only comprising 16 teams who have already qualified for the CWL Pro League, and will then be placed into four groups of four with seeding based on their Pro Leagues performance to date. The prize breakdown is tentative as of now, but with an increased prize pool of $325,000 compared to the $250,000 from CWL Las Vegas, teams will have even more motivation to become the kings of Europe.

The open event - $75,000

The open event is open to anyone willing to compete, but are not pro league teams. Featuring 200 teams in the typical CoD open bracket style of tournament, teams will fight it out over three days for a share of the $75,000 prize pool.

Teams interested in registering for the Open Event can purchase their team passes here.

Looking to Attend?

CWL London will be set in the Copper Box Arena with a maximum capacity of 7,500 spectators. European events have consistently produced superb crowd interactions so you will not want to miss out on the action. Fan Passes are not yet available for purchase, but you can sign up for emails to make sure you get first notice when they go on sale!