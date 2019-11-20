Call of Duty Modern Warfare: Patch 1.09 includes another nerf for the 725 shotgun (PS4, Xbox & PC)

Another new patch has arrived thanks to Infinity Ward, as Call of Duty Modern Warfare's meta improves.

The 725 shotgun is gradually becoming less and less effective thanks to Modern Warfare's most recent patch, which in all honesty isn't a bad thing at all.

The range and damage of the shotgun have been reduced, which for all intents and purposes has made it into a shotgun again, rather than a sniper rifle.

The unexpected patch brought some updates to other weapons, along with general bug fixes and spawn issues.

Patch 1.09

In the most recent patch, Infinity Ward only made a handful of adjustments, so we must be getting closer and closer to the perfect game.

General fixes

ADDED EXTRAS: Special Operations are back with a bang this year, featuring a bunch of DLC

Special Operations: Fix for an issue where a player would see no objective after retrying a mission after spectating (Operation Paladin)

CDL: Fix for rulesets in Search and Destroy where Field Upgrades were disabled

Fix for an exploit where players could duplicate their killstreaks (“Fix for various exploits”)

Fix for the “Blue V” Optic challenge not displaying the proper text description

Fix misspelling of “trophy”

Ground war

EXPLOSIVE: The 20v20 Ground War is arguably the most electric mode in the game

Fixed a bug that could cause the filter on the respawn selection screen to stay on screen when spawning back in

Fix for an issue where the Select Loadout screen would keep reappearing after already selecting a loadout and attempting to spawn back in

Missions & challenges

TEAM UP: Play with your mates in Missions and unlock unique rewards by completing challenges

The following challenges have been fixed:

“Infiltrator”

“Warrior’s Code”

“Aggression”

“Dominator”

“Munitions”

Officer progression “Launch Destroys”

Officer progression “Heartbreaker”

Officer progression ”Precision Airstrike”

Officer progression: “Karma”

Officer progression “Close and Personal”

Weapons

Damage changes arrive to a host of guns in Patch 1.09.

AUG 5.56 Caliber conversion

WEAPON OF CHOICE: The AUG is one of the most popular SMGs this year, thanks to its marginal recoil and impressive mobility

Increasing close range damage

Increasing mid damage range and reduced chest multiplier

725

NERFED: The most broken gun in the game just became...well, normal

Small reduction to base weapon damage range

Significantly reduced the damage range added by attachments

Small hips spread increase

Reduced effective damage at the hip

Model 680

Shotguns are unfair to come up against, so the Model 680 also received a small downgrade

Slight reduction of damage range with all range-extending attachments

Verdict

The game is slowly creeping towards perfection, all we need now is the return of the classic Modern Warfare maps...please!

To keep players from wondering off and getting frustrated with the game, ensuring that all little bugs are fixed ASAP is the way to do it! Luckily for us this is what Infinity Ward is doing.

Although we here at RealSport have noticed just one small hiccup that is still yet to be addressed, the Search and Destroy camera angle glitch.

What are you most excited about in Patch 1.09? Let us know in the comments section below.