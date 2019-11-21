Call of Duty Modern Warfare: '200 Player' battle royale mode is coming soon

A Call of Duty: Modern Warfare battle royale mode is expected to drop in the first few weeks of 2020

Developer Infinity Ward has yet to formally announce the new mode, but that hasn't stopped dataminers from trawling through game files and finding some interesting information.

The battle royale mode will offer both private and public matches and offer solo, duos, and 4-player squads.

READ MORE: Google Stadia’s 12 game launch line up has just been bolstered

Continue reading for information on all the new features, and check in for weekly updates on the upcoming game mode.

New maps and missions

Redditor Senescallo shared his findings online, having lifted the lid on Activision and Infinity Ward’s plans – he even found the full Battle Royale map.

A new map was found in the game code with multiple location names

Aside from the size of the map, u/Senescallo unearthed a lot of other information, including map names, points of interest, modes, mission types, names of loot and armour, player perks and killstreaks.

READ MORE: Black Friday 2019: PS4 deals

The source code also stated that battle royale missions can be looted by finding tablets, though only one mission can be active for a squad at a time.

Respawn Tokens

In most battle royale games, once you are killed, you are out and have to wait until the next game to go again.

Not so much in Modern Warfare.

DOGGY LIFE: make the most of your second chance - you won't get a third

The biggest change to gameplay is the introduction of respawn tokens, for use on both yourself and teammates.

The reddit leak showed us that respawn tokens can be looted and are disabled for a player after one use.

READ MORE: Black Friday 2019: Xbox One deals

To respawn a teammate, obtain a respawn token and drop their body near an ambulance.

Once the body is dropped at the ambulance, the player will enter the Gulag queue for a chance to win a 1v1 and respawn back into the match.

THE PACK SURVIVES: never leave a man behind - especially now you can give them a second chance

We also know that at some point during the match, the Gulag will be closed and no longer usable, which will prevent respawns.

Please do take all of this information with a pinch of salt as none of these details have been implemented in the game, so they are still subject to change.

READ MORE: Black Friday 2019: All the best deals at Amazon UK

Before you jump in, check out our best assault rifle loadout to use in Modern Warfare.