Call of Duty: Warzone: Best places to land on Verdansk – Prison, Military Base & more

Not sure where to land? Here are some locations you should try the next time you play Warzone.

by Henry Medrano Mar 20, 2020
call of duty warzone cod where to land

Its been more than a week since the launch of Call of Duty: Warzone, the new free-to-play Battle Royale experience from Infinity Ward.

The game features a large map called Verdansk, and it is made of several buildings, open areas, mountains, multiplayer maps, and old maps of the Call of Duty franchise like Scrapyard from Modern Warfare 2.

So if you don’t have a prefer landing spot by now, you may wanna keep reading this guide.

Here are some of the best landing spots on the game, based on the amount of loot it offers and its layout:

Contents hide
1 Prison
2 Train Station
3 Military Base

Prison

This is probably one of the most unique locations of this map since it features a Castle-shape prison by the coast.

Call of Duty Warzone Best Places to land Prison
PRISON – Some teams go straight for the helicopter and leave

The location is at the bottom right corner of the map and it has a lot of upper levels as well as lower levels. So this place is perfect for a full team to loot and get everything they need before moving on.

There is always a helicopter in the middle of the prison, in case the zone is closing far from there, and sometimes a buy station could also appear there.

However, that location could be difficult to control since most of the teams would also probably want to go there, especially if the plane route passes over or near that location.

But once the area is secured, this is a great place to start a match or maybe finish it.

Train Station

Verdansk also features its own train station, tracks go around the whole map but this is where all of them gather.

call of duty warzone best places to land train station
TRAIN STATION – An overview sight of this location

The main reason this is a good place to land is because of its horizontally large building. The building has enough loot for a team, whether is on the first floor or on the roof, and it could serve as a great camping spot at least until the first circle closes.

The trains also have some loot and there is another building behind that is connected to the large yellow one.

Just like with Prison, securing this area can be difficult at first since there are a lot of places for teams to hide and wait for the others to pass by.

Military Base

The third and last place on this list is the military base located in Arklov Peak.

call of duty warzone best places to land military base
WATCH OUT – This is the official entrance of the military base

This location maybe doesn’t have that much loot when compared to the other ones, but it still has enough to start a match.

To be more specific, the best place to land is on the tents side, behind the hangar. With a bit of luck, a buy station could also appear on the firing range, which is near the tents.

We definitely don’t recommend landing on the open areas, because that could turn into a dead zone if other teams land there too. This is by far the easiest place to secure in the list just because there are no high buildings or a lot of places where teams can hide.

Written by Henry Medrano

