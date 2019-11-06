Call of Duty Modern Warfare: The Absolutely Best Assault Rifle Loadout (PS4, Xbox, PC)

Call of Duty Modern Warfare players have been enjoying CoD for a while now, and it is safe to say this is a return to form for the franchise.

READ MORE:Call of Duty Modern Warfare: How to rank up quickly (PS4, Xbox and PC)

Many players will use an Assault Rifle in their Call of Duty career, and we here at RealSport want you to have the best experience whilst doing so.

So, check out our best AR Loadouts thus far in Modern Warfare.

Starting assault rifle loadouts

When you first join Multiplayer on Modern Warfare, you’ll start at the bottom of the ranks… level 1. What does this mean? Well, you are only able to use the pre-set loadouts provided, this is until you reach level 4, which you’ll then be able to start making your own.

Assuming those who are reading this like to use an AR on Call of Duty, selecting either the Assault or Demolition class before you have reached level 4 will allow you to play and get kills in the medium to long-range gunfights.

Assault Loadout

This class contains the burst Assault Rifle known as the FR 5.56 - or also referred to as the Famas from MW2. This is because it behaves in the same manner as the MW2 burst AR.

READ MORE: Call of Duty Modern Warfare is a tour de force

The secondary weapon is the M19, one of the last pistols to be unlocked in Modern Warfare and the reason being is that the 9mm has excellent stability with a rapid cycle rate, allowing you to shoot as quick as possible.

Perks:

Perk 1 – Quick Fix – Allows an increased health generation

rate through kills and points.

Perk 2 – Kill Chain – Killstreak kills will count towards your next killstreak.

Perk 3 – Shrapnel – Extra Lethal equipment.

Overview of Assault:

For you newcomers, this class may or may not be best suited to you depending on your play style.

If you like to sit back, play a little slower and pick people off from the distance then this is the class for you. However, if you like to run and gun but still have the option to secure those long-range kills then the Demolition loadout is for you.

Demolition Loadout

Primary Weapon:

This class contains the AK-47, which is the last AR to be unlocked in its category and reason being because if you can learn to handle the recoil, you’ll be successful in 9 out of 10 gunfights.

The secondary weapon here is the Pila. That’s right, a launcher! It may slow you down but what better way to earn XP towards those first 4 levels than shooting out the enemy streaks and being the ultimate team player.

Perks:

Perk 1 – E.O.D – Take reduced damage from enemy Lethal

equipment

Perk 2 – Hardline – Earn Killstreaks for one less kill

Perk 3 – Battle Hardened – Reduce strength of enemy flash,

stun and EMP.

Overview of Demolition:

Using this class will allow you to be a well-rounded player

from short to medium to long range gun fights, just as long as you predict the

recoil and hit those shots. Once you hit level 4, this is where the Assault Rifle

Loadouts become interesting!

READ MORE: Call of Duty Modern Warfare Release: Classic arcade COD & stunning campaign gets the franchise back on track

The Ultimate Assault Rifle Loadout

In Call of Duty Modern Warfare, there are eight Assault Rifles that can be unlocked on your way to max level. But which is the best?

Each player may have their own opinion on which performs

better than the rest, however, RealSport believe that two of them outperform

the rest and feel that many of you would agree.

Primary Weapon:

The two AR’s that we as a team believe are the best throughout

all the levels are the:

M4A1

M13

Why? This is because both of these can be used to be

successful in everyone’s playstyle.

The M4A1 is a beast at both long and medium ranged gunfights, although does slack when it comes to those close-quarter fights.

READ MORE: Modern Warfare review round-up

The M13 can be used like an SMG but has the power and recoil control with the right attachments to pick up kills at medium and long-range.

M13: Rapid kills at close range and performance at distance

M4A1: The all-round weapon for anyone

Here are the attachments we feel you should run on both of

these guns. For the M4A1 we have a substitute that can be used if you feel it

helps you. This is:

Barrel – Stock M16 Grenadier – which allows for the greater

accuracy and recoil control.

Secondary:

Using either the M19 or .50 GS pistol will make sure you can

finish of any kills that your AR magazine clip didn’t manage to do.

Perks:

Perk 1 – Quick Fix - Allows an increased health generation

rate through kills and points.

Perk 2 – Ghost – Undetectable by UAVs, Radar Drones and

Heartbeat Sensors

Perk 3 – Shrapnel – Spawn with an extra Lethal equipment

The combination of all three of these perks will help give you a competitive edge over the enemy team. Keeping you off the radar, with as much health as possible and the ability to throw grenades into enemy hotspots.

Let us know if you try any of these combinations out and

what you think down below and also be sure to tell us if you have any class recommendations!

READ MORE: RealOpinions: Call of Duty Modern Warfare lives up to expectations