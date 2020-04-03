Call of Duty Modern Warfare Season 3: Release Date, Campaign, Weapons, Warzone & more

Season 3 is approaching and Warzone has become a smash hit. There’s plenty of action in COD.

We’re nearly a month out from the end of Modern Warfare’s Season 2, which means everyone is looking forward to what Season 3 will bring. Thanks to our first leak, we now have some details of what it will look like.

To round out the season double XP and free tier skips will be available starting April 8th.

In a perfect 1-2 punch, COD’s Season 2 has introduced some nostalgic feel while Warzone has become an all new sensation.

READ MORE: Call of Duty Warzone has been a massive success

This blend will carry over into Season 3, which will be bringing back old maps and even a MW2 Remastered Campaign.

COD4’s Backlot and MW3’s Village will be reimagined as you wield two new weapons – the SKS sniper and Renetti pistol.

But there’s a lot of content still in the game files that we’ve yet to see – so where is it?

Let’s go over what we know about Modern Warfare Season 3.

Looking to find information about a certain topic? Click the links below

Latest News

Be sure to stay up to date with the latest news on our live countdown blog for Modern Warfare Season 3.

READ MORE: Call of Duty Warzone: New modes leaked

Call of Duty’s Twitter has confirmed that Season 3 will launch on the 8th April 2020!

Weapon Tier Skips And Double XP – 3rd April

To get players ready for the new season, Infinity Ward is rewarding players with 10 free tier skips for their battle pass.

Those who have yet to reach max rank will skip those 10 tiers and those who have finished it will be rewarded those skips in Season 3.

Players will be able to get involved in a double XP weekend – there’s an opportunity for players to get double XP on weapons, tier levels and general levels.

Backlot And Village Confirmed? – 1st April

As spotted by @WhosImmortal, the latest playlist update implemented into Modern Warfare seemingly confirms that the new maps coming to the game are Backlot and Village.

Images via @WhosImmortal

Modern Warfare 2 Remastered – 30th March

A new trailer for Modern Warfare 2 Remastered dropped today, with a possible release date of 31st March, That’s less than 24 hours!

More Information Added – 28th March

Even more content has been found in the game files for Season 3 of Modern Warfare, thanks to the r/ModernWarzone Subreddit:

Two new multiplayer maps – Oilrig and Saindon

New Warzone playlists

Crash added as a Survival map

New multiplayer playlists/modes

Alex maybe Ghost

New Gunfight maps

Season 3 Information Leaked – MW2 Remastered Campaign and more – 27th March

New content has been found by data miners and has been leaked on Reddit.

In this leak it included:

Two new Multiplayer maps – Backlot (COD4) and Village (MW3)

Two new weapons – SKS sniper and Renetti pistol

Two new Operators – Alex and Ronin

Seven new Warzone Playlists

MW2 Remastered Campaign

Underwater Demo Team Classic Ghost Bundle

Ghost Pack: Oil Rig Bundle

You can read all the information about it below.

What is Season 3’s timeline?

Season 3 will start on the 8th April, as this is when the Battle Pass expires, meaning that the season will last 8 weeks.

Season 2 will end on the same date with a patch update set to arrive with its conclusion.

The patches are meant to be much smaller going forward, as a lot of the assets were put in place during the Season 2 update to reduce the amount of data needed for each patch.

MW2 Remastered Campaign

Dataminers have found artwork for the MW2 Campaign Remastered in Modern Warfare! The in-game files possess a description and basic artwork.

All information was posted to Reddit after the latest update:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered: Purchase Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered and receive the Underwater Demo Team Classic Ghost Bundle OR Purchase the Ghost Pack: Oil Rig Bundle to receive Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered.

The new Ghost Pack Oil Rig says “Wreak Havoc on your environment with the Oil Rig Pack”

This pack costs 10000 CODPoints and will include the MW2 Campaign Remastered.

Here’s what the pack also contains:

UDT Ghost (Legendary Ghost Operator Skin): Demolish the enemy with Ghost’s UDT Ghost Operator Skin.

Task Force (Legendary M4A1): Here are 141 reasons to eliminate your targets successfully with the Task Force Assault Rifle.

One For One (Legendary 1911) – Become an honorary member of Taskforce 141 when you rock the One for One Pistol.

Free Dive (Rare Charm)

Belly Flop (Epic Ghost Finishing Move)

Stay Frosty (Epic Ghoshttps://i.imgur.com/eU09W2A.pngt Operator Quip)

No Easy Days (Epic Animated Calling Card)

Ghost (Rare Emblem)

Modern Warfare Season 3 Maps

Thanks to leaker u/Sensecallo, he has confirmed that Backlot and Village are confirmed to return in Modern Warfare.

Backlot

Instantly recognisable, this map looks superb and very reminiscent of its predecessor. Set in Meska, Urzikstan, the map returns from Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare and will feature the Demon Dogs and Jackals teams.

Village

Originally rumoured to make a reappearance last season, Village finally returns from Modern Warfare 3. The site of this battlefield is located 14km outside of Venskaya, Kastovia where the SAS and Spetsnaz will duke it out.

Before launch, data miners found 38 maps in the PC files of the game. As we’re two seasons deep, we’ve seen some of these make it to the full game but there are plenty more still to come.

Here are some of the remaining maps that we could eventually see:

Borderline

Takedown

Backlot

Village

Offshore

Faridah

Emporium

Layover

Hardhat

Assault

Harbour

Breakneck

We’ve also got a number of Gunfight maps to look forward to

Fork (Gunfight)

Hook (Gunfight)

Exclusion (Gunfight)

Boneyard (Gunfight)

Cornfield (Gunfight)

Theatre (Gunfight)

Townhouse (Gunfight)

Train (Gunfight)

Trench (Gunfight)

With Boneyard making an appearance, plenty are hopeful that Scrapyard will make an appearance as a 6v6 or 10v10 map.

One Reddit user has crafted a theory that Dome may return in Season 3.

Considering the past two seasons have brought back the two smallest maps on previous Modern Warfare games (Shipment in Season 1 and Rust in Season 2), it wouldn’t be a bad idea to see Dome.

READ MORE: Call of Duty Warzone: Best places to land in Verdansk

Dome was remastered in Call of Duty: Ghosts as ‘Unearthed’.

New Weapons

Two new weapons are arriving in Season 3:

SKS sniper rifle

Renetti pistol

SKS

Class: Sniper

This is a lightweight semi-automatic Carbine chambered in 7.62x39mm.

This hard-hitting and agile Soviet rifle focuses on utility over accuracy.

It flaunts a faster fire rate than other weapons in its class, but a carefully placed round will eliminate the need for follow up shots entirely.

This classic DMR has seen a lot of battles, and its unique gunsmith configurations reflect a diverse service history.

Renetti

This is a well rounded semi-auto 9mm pistol.

This unassuming sidearm excels in close range combat and features gunsmithing capabilities unique to the pistol class that permit a variety of engagement strategies.

READ MORE: Call of Duty Warzone Update: Over 15 million players

A new weapon may have been inadvertently discovered thanks to PrestigeIsKey.

The famous YouTuber has found in the recently released Warzone mode that an axe/hatchet can be found.

It is just a visual glitch and in a video that he posted, it was in fact a custom SMG.

It has ultimately led to speculation that a new melee weapon will be added in Season 3 as there are no melee variants in the multiplayer and no melee weapons in the Battle Royale.

As well as this, a few more melee weapons could be added. The Ballistic Knife is likely to enter the game as it can be spotted in an execution video.

Before launch, it was rumoured that the ACR and the M16 would return from Modern Warfare past – we’ve yet to see either of these weapons arrived so far.

Call of Duty: Warzone

So what will the Battle Royale mode bring to the table? In a list of leaks from u/Senescallo we can confirm a number of different playlist and modes will be added.

Battle Royale Duos – Teams of Two. Loot and Kill. Last team standing wins.

Battle Royale Quads – Teams of Four. Loot and Kill. Last team standing wins.

Battle Royale High Action “Claustrophobia” – Loot and Kill. The Gas closes in faster, so get moving.

Battle Royale Shotty Snipers – Shotguns and Snipers only. Near? Far? Wherever…BR. There are no Loadout drops.

Battle Royale One Shot – Battle Royale with 1-shot Headshots and no loadout drops.

Realism Battle Royale

Realism Plunder

Hardcore Battle Royale

Hardcore Plunder

Plunder Solo

Plunder Duos

Plunder Quads

Troopers

Infinite Revive

No Revive

There’s no mention of a ranked playlist or mode for Warzone at this time.

Since the Battle Royale and the multiplayer are tied together with universal progression (including the battle pass) its unlikely that much will come in the form of unique Warzone cosmetics.

However, if you’ve been checking out the recent strategy guide that Activision launched with Warzone, there are many areas listed as “classified”.

It’s easy to assume these areas will be unlocked as time goes on and particularly when Season 3 launches.

It isn’t hard to believe that the new Warzone map will evolve over time, especially as players discover new easter eggs that may tie into the story of Verdansk. Those playing the game will have noticed a few vaulted doors, bunkers and interactable computer terminals which many believe are key to a hidden easter egg.

Season 3 Battle Pass Rewards And Details

There will be 100 Tiers of content, some of which will be free, but the rest requires players to purchase the Pass for 1,000 CoD Points.

You’ll be able to purchase 20 Tier skips for 2,400 CoD points, too.

If you managed to grind your way through the battle pass for Season 2, you should have earnt enough points to buy the Season 3 pass for free.

Emblems

Here you can see the emblems that have been leaked for Season 3.

Spec Ops

Although it seems support for the Spec Ops mode has stopped, data miners have found that Crash has been added as a Survival map in Modern Warfare.

Operators

Once again, thanks to leaker u/Senescallo, we can confirm that the two new Operators in Modern Warfare are:

Alex

Ronin

Alex is one of the three playable protagonists from the Modern Warfare campaign.

With Ghost being brought back as an Operator, there are plenty of other characters that could be added to the multiplayer.

In the Season 2 trailer, Ghost is in conversation with the legendary Captain Price and honestly, we’re surprised he’s not part of the game’s roster of operators already – especially since he’s seen to be building a task force at the

end of the campaign.

There are others that could make an appearance:

Victor Zakhaev

Soap MacTavish

Gaz/Sgt. Kyle Garrick

General Shepherd

Game Modes

There are many game modes that have been found in the game, but have yet to be added into the rotation:

One In The Chamber – Gain ammo by eliminating enemies. Highest score wins.

All or Nothing – Spawn with a custom pistol, throwing knife and no starting ammo. Extra perks are gained on kills, but you lose everything on death.

Rupture – Take control of a powerful Juggernaut and push to the enemy’s base to win.

Team Juggernaut – Each team has a Juggernaut. Juggernaut kills are worth more points. First team to reach the score limit wins.

Reinforce – Capture points will revive fallen teammates. Taking all points will win the round.

Invasion – Take your team’s flag into the enemy base.

High-Value Target – Gain score by eliminating players on the opposing team. Extract high-value enemy combatants to steal score back.

Defender – Capture the drone and it to upload data and earn points for your team.

Search & Rescue – Teams take turns defending and destroying an objective. Recover dog tags to allow or deny respawns.

Fire Mission – Eliminate enemies, capture HQ’s and extract VIPs to earn score for your team.

Assault – Attackers attack a bombsite while defenders defend.

The following playlists have been added to the game code:

Cyber Attack Pro – Cyber attack with respawns instead of revives

Mercenary Mosh Pit – Objective modes with no parties

Outhouse 24/7 – Khandor Hideout and Shoot House Mosh Pit

Hit Man

Rat Race

Jugg of War

Student Loan Payments

Stick and Stones

Team Building Exercise

Working From Home – Small map mosh pit.

Rust Snipers – Snipers only Gunfight

CDL And Gamebattles Integration

GameBattles integration has been added to Modern Warfare – allowing players to play GameBattles from inside the game itself – similar to Infinite Warfare.

It’s currently in Beta form as they continue to work on the feature.

The post on the r/ModernWarzone subreddit hinted to this previously stating:

“GameBattles(?) added to the private match and trials playlist – “Private Match, Trials & GameBattles”.

With the CDL playlist being introduced, it’s unlikely we will get a dedicated Ranked play.