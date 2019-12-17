Call of Duty Modern Warfare Season 1: Holger-26 Loadout Guide (PS4, XBOX & PC)

The Holger-26 was introduced to Call of Duty fans on December 3rd along with Season 1.

The Light Machine Gun section was looking scarce with only four weapons to choose from, that was until the Holger appeared.

The Holger-26 is a versatile fully automatic 5.56mm LMG with a modular design that can be configured in Gunsmith for a broad range of engagements.

RealSport is here to highlight what attachments should be used on the all-new Holger-26.

Attachments

The Holger-26 is the only LMG in its class that has the capabilities to be used in all situations that a player may find themselves in. This could be long, medium and even short.

So what attachments should players be looking to unlock and use to get the best out of the Holger-26?

LOWDOWN: The Holger-26 with the relevant attachments

Barrel - FTAC 8.98" Spitfire

Stock - XRK Axis

Underbarrel - Operator Foregrip

Rear Grip - Rubberized Grip Tape

The fifth attachment can be whatever suits you.

LMGs are famously known for being heavy, slow and nowhere near in comparison to both the SMGs and ARs that are available in Modern Warfare.

A new dawn

This could be about to change with the new Holger-26.

With these attachments equipped the LMG is capable of handling itself in almost any situations thrown at it, with strong accuracy, high ammo capacity and power by its side.

However, if you want to change the Holger-26 into practically an SMG/AR hybrid use these attachments:

LEVELLED UP: The LMG goes up a notch with some solid attachments

Barrel - FTAC 8.98" Spitfire

Stock - No Stock

Underbarrel - Merc Foregrip

Ammunition - 30 Round Mags

Rear Grip - Stippled Grip Tape

This combination of attachments will speed up both movement speed and aim down sight speed, allowing for players to run like they would as if they were holding either an Assault Rifle or Submachine Gun.

This build of the Holger resembles and feels like the G36C from back in Modern Warfare 3. If you liked that weapon then we are sure that you will almost definitely like the Holger-26.

Is the Holger-26 the Best LMG?

Picking the best LMG is a difficult task and this is because they are used for a number of different reasons.

Each has their positives and equally have their negatives. So which is the best is all down the personal preference, however, the team here at Realsport feel as though the Holger-26 is definitely one of the better ones.

Popular Youtuber Drift0r reviewed the Holger here:

Drift0r highlighted how the Holger will almost definitely kill in four to five shots at any range; it also has a unique headshot multiplier with 42 -34 damage depending on the range.

The Holger also fires at 750 rounds per minute which is incredibly good for an LMG, however, it is an average RPM amongst all the weapons available in the game.

It is uncertain what game modes or maps any LMG's would be best utilised on in Call of Duty Modern Warfare, and perhaps players would be best off using either an AR or SMG.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare Season 1: RAM-7 Loadout Guide (PS4, XBOX & PC)

Season 1 has kicked off and with it came the new AR, the RAM-7.

The Ram-7 is a fully automatic bullpup assault rifle with a compact design that lends itself to close-quarters engagements.

Boy, this gun is good. It may even be good enough to become the king of ARs, pushing the M4A1 down the pecking order.

Let’s dive straight into what attachments you should be looking to use.

Attachments

The RAM-7 is an AR that can be used in all conditions – long range, medium range and even up close. Surprisingly for an AR this is where the gun excels, up close and personal.

So what attachments should you be looking to use?

DO YOU MOD? What tweaks will you make to the RAM-7?

Barrel – XRK Ranger – Increases Damage range, Bullet velocity, Recoil control

Optic – G.I. Mini Reflex – Increases Precision sight picture

Stock – XRK Close Quarters Stock – Increases Aim down sight speed

Rear Grip – Stippled Grip Tape – Increases Aim down sight speed, Sprint to fire speed

Underbarrel – Commando Foregrip – Increases Recoil stabilisation, Aiming stability

These attachments not only make the weapon incredibly accurate but allow your character to move as if it’s holding an SMG.

Although, attachment choices are all down to personal preference and if you find a combination that suits you better, let us know in the comments down below.

The bog-standard RAM-7 is a beast, but if you add these attachments then do not be surprised if you start dropping high kill game plays on the regular.

RAM-7 Vs. M4A1

So which is better?

THE KING OF KINGS? The RAM-7 is the first weapon to threaten the M4A1

The M4A1 is an amazing gun, and that’s even after the several nerfs it has had in recent patches.

It is considered the best gun in the game…however, has that changed with the addition of the RAM-7?

Only time will tell, but for now, there is no denying just how good the RAM really is. Make sure you try it out as the weapon is free once unlocked at tier 31/