header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

Call of Duty

10 Oct 2019

Call of Duty: What does the PS5 mean for the future of Modern Warfare & the CoD franchise?

Call of Duty: What does the PS5 mean for the future of Modern Warfare & the CoD franchise?

We have a date & information about Sony's next console. What can CoD fans expect?

Jump To
link decal

More powerful CPU and GPU

link decal

Ray Tracing

More powerful CPU and GPU

  • Improved graphics and visual effects.
  • 8K supported graphics (if you have a TV which supports 8K).
  • System memory increase in size and speed.
  • Ability to download larger files.

Ray Tracing

  • Models the travel of light to simulate complex interactions in 3D environments.
  • Leads to heightened realism, as it allows accurate mimicking of how light bounces off different objects.
Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy