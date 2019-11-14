Call of Duty Modern Warfare: 13 upcoming Operators have been leaked

Infinity Ward and Activision's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has been out for a few weeks now, and it has already firmed itself as one of the best games in the series.

Some risks were taken in the Black Ops series by introducing Specialists with unique special abilities, which triggered an uproar within the gaming community.

The latest instalment replaced Specialists with 18 Operator options, which are purely aesthetic and offer no gameplay advantages.

The leak

A Reddit user going by the handle u/Senescallo found unreleased operators for the new game after data-mining the PC files of Modern Warfare.

A total of 13 Operators were found, including the return of Ghost and an Operator that looks an awful lot like retired NFL running back Marshawn Lynch.

u/Senescallo's digging eventually unearthed a list of 13 'new' Operators

However, just because they have been found in the game files does not mean that they will all be coming into play.

They could just be already-scrapped ideas lingering in the game code.

The uneven split of 7 Coalition to 6 Allegiance Operators back this notion, as it is unlikely that developers would leave it like that.

Other news

In other news, a map that has sparked fierce debate within the community has been upgraded.

Many of you will be glad to hear that Piccadilly has finally faced 'spawn tuning' for Team Deathmatch and Domination modes, while the B Flag has been moved from the central fountain towards the buses.

This tweak leaves players less exposed to spawn traps and provides them with more cover when securing the dreaded B Flag.

The first Season and Battle Passes are also expected to be introduced in December.

Check this article for new information as we receive it.