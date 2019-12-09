Call of Duty Modern Warfare: How to Rank up Battle Pass Quickly (PS4, Xbox One & PC)

The Battle Pass is here, including 100 Tiers of content, from XP, Cod points, Weapon Blueprints, Operator Skins and more.

However, going from Tier 1 to 100 is a time consuming task, unless you purchase with real cash.

RealSport has the top tips on how to scale these Tiers quicker than imaginable.

Time Trials

Time Trials may not be something that comes to mind when thinking about how to rank up the Battle Pass as quickly as possible.

PUT IN THE TIME: This is the way to get quick XP

But in fact these are an excellent way of being able to earn up to 10,000 XP in just a few minutes if completed with three stars.

READ MORE: Call of Duty Modern Warfare Season 1: All you need to know – Crash, Vacant & so much more

With the new update there are some really cool Time Trials and is just a really fun and quick way of unlocking Tiers of the Battle Pass.

Officer Challenges

Challenges are unlocked each level of progression from level 55 to 155, which grants players the ability to gain XP if they are completed.

UP TO THE CHALLENGE: Some officer challenges are worth more XP than other

These challenges vary, as does the XP that comes with them, which is all dependant on how difficult the challenge is.

READ MORE: Call of Duty Modern Warfare: The Perk Combo to be the BEST in MW (PS4, XBOX, PC)

Some of the challenges will just be completed naturally whilst playing the game, where as others may take some conscious effort.

Missions and Challenges

Missions and Challenges are yet again something that may not be a conscious thought when it comes to ranking up your Battle Pass but can really fire you through the Tiers.

Upon completion of a specific set of challenges you can be rewarded calling cards, emblems, blueprints and XP. Season 1 saw the introduction of even more challenges to complete.

These challenges not only help to gain Tiers, but also unlock extra loot when finished.

Play Objective Game Modes

Playing objective based game modes will once again help you to gain more XP whilst playing the game.

These are the game mode we suggest:

Search and Destroy

Domination

Headquarters

Reinforce

Ground War

The key to being successful is to play the game mode and not just go for kills. This will give you the best possible chances of gaining high amounts of XP.

READ MORE: Call of Duty Mobile: Season 2 new details breakdown – Zombies, Controller Support, new maps & more

Ground War lasts on average 13-16 minutes which is longer than 10 minutes for the general game modes, allowing you to gain more XP.

Capture flags and communicate with your team mates; if they spawn on you, this will give you XP which will help you level up faster.

Money, Money, Money

Paying for the Battle Pass is an option to progress through all the Tiers.

This can be expensive, but if you want to get Tier 100 in the matter of seconds then well, this is the option for you.

However, this may ruin the experience of feeling like you have earned your rewards.

Let us know if you found these tips useful down below!

READ MORE: How to build secret weapons in Call of Duty Modern Warfare