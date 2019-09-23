header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

Call of Duty

23 Sep 2019

Call of Duty Modern Warfare Beta: Ground War Review, Strategies, Vehicles, Weapons & More

Call of Duty Modern Warfare Beta: Ground War Review, Strategies, Vehicles, Weapons & More

With the Beta coming to a close, what can we take away? Will Ground War steal the show?

Jump To
link decal

The Most Fun since MW2

link decal

Map Size and Vehicles

link decal

Strategies

link decal

Conclusion

The Most Fun since MW2

Map Size and Vehicles

Strategies

You will soon learn that a sniper rifle can be the best option to run with all the longer ranges of sight available across the map.

Conclusion

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy