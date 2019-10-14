Call of Duty Modern Warfare: Which version of CoD:MW should you buy? (PS4, Xbox & PC)

With the Beta now closed, it means there is just two weeks until Call of Duty fans will next be able to get hold of Infinity Ward's latest title "Modern Warfare", with the launch on October 25th.

However, you have a choice to make... what edition of the game will you be buying? It's an important question that we all have to deal with.

RealSport depicts what each version includes and how much they cost so you can make an educated decision when it comes to spending your money.

Digital Editions

The self-explanatory title, Digital Edition, highlights rather than having a physical copy of the game to insert into your system of choice, it is downloaded onto it via either Playstation store, Xbox store or Battle.net for PC.

There are three different versions available digitally:

Standard

Operator

Operator Enhanced

The Standard version of the game costs £59.99 and includes the game and a custom in-game Tactical Knife.

The Operator version of the game costs £74.99 and contains three Operator skins:

Also included with the Operator Edition is the custom in-game Tactical Knife.

The Operator Enhanced Edition costs £84.99 and includes all the above and 3000 Call of Duty points. When the game is released, COD Points will cost on average around £10-£15 pounds for 1100 COD points; therefore, if you know that you will be buying them at some point this edition is worth it for the £10 upgrade.

﻿Physical Copies

There are two physical copy's of the game available, these are:

Standard Edition

Dark Edition

The Standard Edition costs £49.99 and includes only the game.

However, there are different variations of the Standard Edition, Game include an exclusive Steelbook case for the game, with three hours 2XP. This costs £54.99.

Dark Edition

For those of you who are hardcore Call of Duty fans, this may well be the edition for you!

The Dark Edition costs £174.99

The Dark Edition features functioning Night Vision Goggles that allow the user to see up to 20 meters in absolute darkness. Based on the in-game model, Infinity Ward has outfitted the adjustable goggles with game inspired custom decals and design details.

Along with the Night Vision Goggles this edition also has:

Physical items:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare game

Night Vision Goggles

Display stand for Night Vision Goggles

Steelbook

Digital In-game items:

Custom In-game Tactical Knife

"All Ghillied Up" Operator Pack

"Crew Expendable" Operator Pack﻿﻿

"War Pig" Operator Pack

Let us know down below which version you will be buying or have already brought!

