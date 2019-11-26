Call of Duty Modern Warfare: Companion App has just released for mobile

Call of Duty has just announced that it is releasing a free Companion App to allow players instant access to their information, even when on the go.

Players can earn both in-game rewards and XP tokens, which they will be able to use to level up.

The Companion App is now available to download for both iOS and Android devices.

So, what else can we expect with this new addition? Continue reading to find out.

Rewards

Players that log in to the app will receive a weekly sign-in bonus.

The app will be around for a while, so make the most of all the available bonuses and challenges

These include items like free calling cards, Double XP tokens, and even Double Weapon XP tokens that can be used in Modern Warfare.

Players can also earn rewards by taking part in Ops.

These are weekly tournaments where squads can compete against 24 other teams with the top three spots winning rewards.

Squads can have as many as 20 players.

Also during Ops, each squad is given a challenge, such as "Get the most wins in Kill Confirmed” or “Get the most kills in Domination.”

Other challenges require a minimum number, such as "Minimum 25 Kill Confirmed Wins" to be eligible to win.

Overall, players need to complete the challenges, win the Op, and then collect their rewards.

Combat record

The Companion App lets players check on some of their stats.

Analyze your performance after every battle with the new mobile app

This includes lifetime stats, weekly stats, stats per game, and even recent achievements.

Players can also check on how their squad is doing.

Intel

The Companion App also gives players an idea of what is currently happening in Call of Duty.

The Intel tab offers the most up-to-date information tied to Modern Warfare

The Intel tab gives players instant access to their newsfeed.

Here, players can read articles from the Activision Games Blog, including the Weekly Wrap-Up, showcasing everything that went on in the past week.

There is also the Rank Up Report, which is a weekly journal written as the game's writer plays through Modern Warfare.

In addition to News, players can also access Match Analysis, which allows for insight on their performance in past matches.