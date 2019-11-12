Call of Duty Modern Warfare: Patch 1.08 Includes a 725 Shotgun nerf (PS4, Xbox & PC)

Infinity Ward released their first big update for Call of Duty Modern Warfare over the weekend, almost 10GB's worth, and it hasn't taken them long to bring out their next one.

The new patch update, version 1.08, is 3.4GB in size. This may vary depending on the platform that you are using.

The unexpected patch brings more tuning to weapons, general bug fixes and spawn issues in Infinity Ward's new game Call of Duty Modern Warfare.

Update 1.08 Is Here

General Fixes:

More backend fixes to prevent crashes and improve stability across all modes and all platforms

FIXED: The Riot Shield has seen a nerf this time

Riot Shield:

Fix for a bug where a player using the Riot Shield would not take explosive damage during certain situations

Fixed an issue where the Riot Shield would stow on the players back when using Stim. (Tactical)

READ MORE: Call of Duty Modern Warfare: New maps arrive in massive patch

Footsteps

Adjusted to always play walk footstep sounds when in ADS and crouch independent of speed

Increased the speed in which you can remain using the walk footstep sounds by slightly pressing on the movement stick

Challenges

General fix for the UI and Challenge state getting out of sync. IW will continue to monitor and make additional fixes as needed in future updates

Fix for a challenge related error that could occur; DEV ERROR 5476

Fix for Mission Challenge description, “Get Kills with a Burst Weapons” being too vague.

READ MORE: Call of Duty Modern Warfare: The Best Shotgun Loadout to use in all game modes (PS4, Xbox, & PC)

Piccadilly:

Spawn tuning while playing TDM and Domination

Domination flag adjustments; B Flag is now near the buses instead of the center fountain

SHORT RANGE: IW have toned down the range for the 725

Weapons:

ARs: Minor hip spread adjustment

725: Reduce range

M4: increase hip spread, decrease damage to the head

FAL: Reduced recoil, increased ADS speed

EB-14: Increase ADS speed

Miscellaneous ammo reserve adjustments upon spawning to be in-line with other weapons of their class

Special Operations:

Fix for a bug where a player using the Overkill perk with an SMG as their secondary would sometimes spawn without a primary weapon when joining a match in progress

Let us know what you think to the patch and whether they missed anything that frustrates you!

READ MORE: Call of Duty Modern Warfare: Best SMG loadout to run & gun with (PS4, XBOX & PC)