Call of Duty Mobile: Release date, Game modes, Maps, Beta & More

Call of Duty Mobile is a new free-to-play game that brings together the maps, weapons and characters from across the Call of Duty series.

Drop into Hijacked from Black Ops 2 or Crash from Modern Warfare 4 with your mates on the go. The first-person mobile shooter is set to dominate both the Google Play and App store market.

RealSport look at what's to come with the new up-and-coming Call of Duty Mobile game!

READ MORE: Call of Duty Modern Warfare Beta: Weekend 2 Changes, 32v32, Vehicles, Cross play & more

Release Date

Call of Duty Mobile is set to release October 1st in most regions around the world. Over the coming weeks Activision will be releasing pre-launch Betas for fans who pre-register so they are able to keep optimising the experience and fine-tuning the game before final launch.

Pre-registration is available now here.

Connections to the Call of Duty World

Call of Duty Mobile is an all new, standalone mobile title. Highlighting that it will have constant updates and features added to the game to keep it fresh for all you mobile players out there.

It conveys a collection of fan-favourite maps, competitive game modes, familiar characters and signature weapons from across the beloved franchises, including Black Ops and Modern Warfare, into one, creating an awesome mobile experience.

The developers have already teased a Zombie mode and Battle Royale along with the traditional multiplayer.

Maps

Activision has created the game based of the very popular and older versions of the Call of Duty franchise, such as Modern Warfare and Black Ops.

It can be expected to see maps in the Mobile game from across these titles. It has already been announced that maps like Nuketown, Crash, and Hijacked will make their way into the mobile version of the series.

Fans of the series will also be glad to hear that locations such as Crossfire, Standoff, Killhouse, and Firing Range are going to get another life in Call of Duty: Mobile.

READ MORE:﻿ Call of Duty Modern Warfare: Best Beta Class Set Ups, Attachments, Perks, Field Upgrades

﻿Modes

With the Devs portraying that Call of Duty: Mobile is going to be focused on its multiplayer game mode, it would therefore be expected that Team Death Match, Domination and Search and Destroy will be returning!

It has also been announced that Frostline will be in the game come October 1st.

There will also be three different types of matches for players to jump into which include:

Normal

Ranked

Private

You will be able to play against your mates in a private match on old school maps whilst on the move! This is a very cool feature.

﻿Battle Royale

The Battle Royale mode in Call of Duty: Mobile will have similarities to the successful Battle Royale that is featured in Black Ops 4. However, the Battle Royale mode will have vehicles that can move in the air, land, and sea, with the option of playing in first or third-person perspectives.

The Battle Royale with comprise Solos, Duos and Squads.

There will be six classes for players to choose from before dropping onto the battlefield, and players will be gathering weapons and equipment that you’ll recognise from across the Call of Duty Series

Players will be able to choose from the Medic, Scout, Clown, Ninja, Defender and Mechanic classes which bring their own unique advantages to the battlefield. These are yet to be portrayed in detail as what they do.

Let us know what you think of Call of Duty: Mobile down below!

READ MORE: ﻿Call Of Duty Modern Warfare: Day one beta review, nuke, tips & tricks