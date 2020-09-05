Black Ops Cold War will look Ultra-Realistic with Ray Tracing! But will it feature on Next-Gen Consoles?

Treyarch’s next title looks incredible! But will it feature this new lighting software for that realistic look?

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War is set to release later this year on 13 November, and we can’t wait to see what Treyarch has planned for this Black Ops series reboot.

We know the game will have a massive graphical update when compared to the original series, but will the developers integrating Ray Tracing into Cold War?

What is Ray Tracing?

Ray Tracing is a new lighting technique that’s used to increase the realism of the game.

Unfortuneatly, this technique is a fairly new bit of software, so can be hard to access at a fair price.

Currently, you need an RTX series graphics card from Nvidia to achieve Ray Tracing, and this is only on PC.

Graphics on PC

Fortunately for the players on PC, you already have access to Ray Tracing in Call of Duty.

This years title, Modern Warfare, allowed players with RTX graphics cards to enable this lighting.

This does take a lot of computing power, so isn’t typically used in competitive scenarios and is best utilised in the Campaign.

We can expect Ray Tracing to feature on PC in the upcoming game, but will it come to Next-Gen consoles before the release of Cold War?

Will it feature on Next-Gen?

Both the PS5 and Xbox Series X will feature Ray Tracing capabilities, but this may not be in the same way as Nvidia.

There are a few ways to imitate this lighting, but it doesn’t feel as realistic and authentic as actual Ray Tracing.

We hope both Sony and Microsoft will allow Call of Duty to use Ray Tracing at launch, but it may be a feature we see implemented at a later date.

New Graphics Cards and Software

Recently, Nvidia announced new software and hardware they’ve been working on!

The most notable thing in this announcement are the new 30 Series Graphics Cards.

These will sell at the same price as the current cards, but with almost double the power.

This will make Ray Tracing a much more accessible feature meaning we may see more systems selling with Ray Tracing capabilities!

To see most of the new updates, check out the Nvidia Website.