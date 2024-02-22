Bandle Tale: What is the password to Bandle University Old Knitters’ Campus?

Let me in!!

22 Feb 2024 8:21 PM +00:00

In Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story, you're tasked with restoring your city's portals, taking you to five distinct islands, one of which is home to the world's very own university, Bandle University.

Beyond the hilarious feud between the arts and science departments, and precocious students yearning for classes to resume out of sheer boredom, there's a peculiar corner of the area where a group of students huddle. But you're not allowed in unless you know the password.

Looking for the password to Bandle University's Old Knitters' Campus? We've got you covered! Read on to find out how to join the club!

What is the password to Bandle University's Old Knitters’ Campus?

Congrats! You've fixed your first magic portal and left the comfy comfort zone of Yarnfill, landing yourself at Bandle Center where Bandle University sits. The university was heavily affected by the catastrophic party, with mounds of debris now littering the area after the malfunctioned party yarn shook Bandle City to its core.

As you explore Bandle Center, you'll embark on the Star Student Badge quest series, and find plenty of new items to collect and many new characters to meet.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: Riot Forge

In the farthest, southwestern corner of the city, you'll find a group of Yordle students gathered in a small area called the Old Knitters' Campus, blocked by a gate. You'll need the correct password to enter this exclusive area. You'll be given a selection of passwords to choose from, but it's a trick: they're all wrong.

To gain entry, you must first earn the trust and friendship of the students. To do this, you’ll need to host a food stand. Pick a spot within Bandle Center to set up your food stand and start cooking! Once you've hosted your first successful food stand in Bandle Center, you'll be approached by one of the members of the mysterious club, who will reveal the password to the Old Knitters' Campus: "Dr. Sneezewort is the best."

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: Riot Forge

Choose "Dr. Sneezewort is the best" at the entrance, and voila! You're now part of the exclusive club. You can get to know the lively group of adorable students, each with their own distinct personalities conveyed through humorous dialogue. One student even contemplates the meaning of life, sending himself into a bit of a spiral. You'll find valuable resources in this area, especially in the chest, so don't forget to collect them!

That concludes our guide on how to enter Bandle University's Old Knitters’ Campus! Interested in learning more about Bandle Tale? Check out our guides on the fastest ways to earn Stars and fill Emotion Orbs here!

