Bandle Tale: Where to find Gramps in Yarnville?

Here's where to find Gramps!

21 Feb 2024 5:34 PM +00:00

Struggling to locate Gramps in Yarnville? We've got you covered! Yarnville, the vibrant first stop in Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story, can be tricky to navigate for newcomers, especially with its winding paths, and hidden nooks and crannies.

One early objective tasks players with finding Gramps to fix the chaos caused by a catastrophic party.Though you start the game in his house, navigating back after all the excitement can be tricky. In this guide, we’ll guide you straight to Gramps’ house so you can continue your adventure in the main story.

Where do I find Gramps in Yarnville?

Players meet Gramps, the wise village elder, at the start of Bandle Tale. You play as a shy Yordle, fresh out of a century-long knitting apprenticeship under the wing of Gramps. Leaving your sheltered life behind, you join your best friend for an epic party in the bustling Bandle Center. But disaster strikes! A magical mishap wrecks the city's portals, separating you from your friend and throwing Bandle City into chaos.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: Riot Forge

After the disaster, you fly back to Yarnville on Corki’s “copter”, which sadly malfunctions and crash lands. After conversing with a distraught Cork, the burden falls on you: break the news to Gramps and hope he knows how to fix this mess.

Luckily, Gramps' house is close by - smack dab in the middle of Knitter's Village, just beneath the crash site. Head northwest from Corki, cross the bridge you previously repaired and then continue south. Past Frankle the merchant, you'll spot Gramps' house, shaped like a cosy knitted hammock.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: Riot Forge

Remember, sneaking out to attend Ozzy's party against Gramps' wishes was the catalyst for this catastrophe. Predictably, he isn't thrilled you snuck out for Ozzy's party, especially since they have a history of disagreements. He will refuse to speak to you at first. But fret not! Continue with the story, give Gramps some time to cool down, and he'll eventually come around!

That's everything you need to know about finding Gramps in Bandle Tale's Yarnville! Looking for more Bandle Tale-flavoured content? Feel free to check out our guides on the fastest ways to earn Stars and fill Emotion Orbs.

For more articles like this, take a look at our Bandle Tale page.