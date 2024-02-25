Bandle Tale: List of LoL champions that appear

Do you recognise these LoL champions?

25 Feb 2024 7:15 AM +00:00

Wondering which LoL champions you'll get to see in Bandle Tale? Riot Forge's latest (and last) game is a cute farming simulation RPG where you can craft items, host parties, and even meet other familiar characters from LoL.

These LoL characters are interspersed throughout the story's narrative, and you'll get to interact with them as you explore Bandle City. In this guide, we will take you through the list of LoL champions that appear in Bandle Tale.

All LoL champions in Bandle Tale

In Bandle Tale, you'll be playing as an original character for the entirety of the game. While the LoL champions aren't playable, you'll get to meet seven of them in your playthrough.

click to enlarge

These seven League of Legends characters are pivotal in shaping the narrative arc of the story. Here is the list of the LoL champions that appear in Bandle Tale:

Corki : Corki is the pilot of the Yordles, who will take you on a journey on his Copter. One of the first things you'll notice about him is his dashing moustache. With his expert piloting skills, he'll help you in your quest to look for new locations in Bandle City.

: Corki is the pilot of the Yordles, who will take you on a journey on his Copter. One of the first things you'll notice about him is his dashing moustache. With his expert piloting skills, he'll help you in your quest to look for new locations in Bandle City. Lulu : Lilac-colored with a red mage outfit, Lulu has an otherwordly charm about her. She's a kind person who likes to see the best in people, no matter how evil they may appear.

: Lilac-colored with a red mage outfit, Lulu has an otherwordly charm about her. She's a kind person who likes to see the best in people, no matter how evil they may appear. Rumble : Rumble is an inventor you'll find in Gadgetown. You'll be able to purchase vital materials from him with the help of Stars. Fiery but creative, Rumble will help you out when you need some new gadgets to restore Bandle City to its former glory.

: Rumble is an inventor you'll find in Gadgetown. You'll be able to purchase vital materials from him with the help of Stars. Fiery but creative, Rumble will help you out when you need some new gadgets to restore Bandle City to its former glory. Teemo : You won't get to meet Teemo right away, but you'll hear a lot about how sneaky he is. He's strict with following the Bandle Scout's Code, but will assist you when you need information on who's behind the Portal Distaster at the beginning of the story.

: You won't get to meet Teemo right away, but you'll hear a lot about how sneaky he is. He's strict with following the Bandle Scout's Code, but will assist you when you need information on who's behind the Portal Distaster at the beginning of the story. Tristana : A hero in her own right, Tristana is ambitious but protective over others. Her trust cannon Boomer is famous among Yordles, who'll often speak of it. During the story, you'll get to help her through an insecurity of hers when she opens up to you.

: A hero in her own right, Tristana is ambitious but protective over others. Her trust cannon Boomer is famous among Yordles, who'll often speak of it. During the story, you'll get to help her through an insecurity of hers when she opens up to you. Veigar : Veigar is cunning from the start, being implicated in the Portal disaster, and then he's miffed about not being invited to one of your parties! You'll get to see the outside of his house in Veigar's Lair, which is one of the locations in Bandle City. However, he never seems to be home, which is strange.

: Veigar is cunning from the start, being implicated in the Portal disaster, and then he's miffed about not being invited to one of your parties! You'll get to see the outside of his house in Veigar's Lair, which is one of the locations in Bandle City. However, he never seems to be home, which is strange. Yuumi: Yuumi comes and goes when she pleases, and you'll be able to see her during the cutscenes. Once the loyal familiar for a Yordle enchantress, Yuumi has a playful demeanour in spite of her true powers. She gives you important information on how to fix the portals between the locations in Bandle City.

That's the end of our guide on the LoL champions that appear in Bandle Tale. If you're looking for some tips, here are the fastest ways to earn Stars in Bandle Tale. Also, don't forget to check out the best Badges and Skills to prioritise in Bandle Tale!

For more articles like this, take a look at our Bandle Tale page.