Find out how to install the Magic Gale-o-meter!

23 Feb 2024 12:14 PM +00:00

Trying to figure out where to install the Magic Gale-o-meter? Bandle Tale has plenty of quests one after another, and sometimes several at the same time, so you might feel a little overwhelmed. However, it's okay to take it slow, since there's no time limit for anything. It's supposed to be a relaxing game, after all.

One of the quests will have you running across the entirety of Bandle Center, trying to put a magical contraption in place. In this guide, we will take you through how to install Magic Gale-o-meter in Bandle Tale.

How to install Magic Gale-o-meter in Bandle Tale

click to enlarge + 4

During the Real Detective quest in which you speak to Dr. Nestor in his hideout, you'll be tasked with getting the Magic Gale-o-meter. As he'll advise you, it's best to install it on the roof of your house.

You can get this item from Tristana at the end of the quest. You'll get to read some in-game info about Aura Zones on unlocking the Gale-o-meter.

click to enlarge + 4

Once you have the item, you'll need to install it. First, make sure you have the Spottybug Hunting skill from the Nature tab of the Skill Tree. You'll need it to craft Spottybug Traps for Chitin.

To craft the Spottybug Trap, you'll need the Assembly Bench, which you can build with the following items:

1 Basic Blueprint

2 Wood

2 Iron

Basic Blueprints can be crafted at the Drafting Table, which you'll get access to after you upgrade your backpack. As for Wood and Iron, you can get them from the Junk Upcycler II station.

Now that you have the traps, you can place them at bug spots around Bandle Center to catch Spottybugs. Use them to craft Chitin at the Assembly Bench, and that's what you need to install the Gale-o-meter.

To install it, walk outside your backpack and select the Magic Gale-o-meter option from the Outdoor Building menu. Here are all the collectable materials that you need:

3 Chitin

1 Cloth

For Cloth, you'll need to craft it at the Loom with Thread. You can craft Thread at the Spooling Workbench; it requires Yarn which you probably have plenty of by gathering them around Yarnville and Bandle Center.

click to enlarge + 4

Now, you should be able to install the Magic Gale-o-meter on your house! This item will help you connect to two other locations, Greensprout Grove and Inspiration Isle. You can interact with these points to collect the Central Weather Report, and report to Nestor with your findings.

click to enlarge + 4

That's all you need to install Magic Gale-o-meter in Bandle Tale. For more guides, feel free to check out where to find Vital Droplet in Bandle Tale. Also, here's how to craft Basic Blueprint in Bandle Tale

For more articles like this, take a look at our Bandle Tale page.