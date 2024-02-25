Here's what makes a great Food Stand!

Want some tips on how to host a successful Food Stand? Bandle Tale is a relaxing narrative-focused RPG, but perhaps the only times you'll need to pick up your speed is during the Food Stands and the Festivals.

Food Stands are a fun way to increase the happiness of your Yordles, and you get some Stars too! In this guide, we will take you through how to host a successful Food Stand in Bandle Tale.

How to host a successful Food Stand in Bandle Tale

To host a successful Food Stand, you’ll need to check out what ingredients you have. Here’s a tip: you don’t need to keep everything in your inventory! You can place your items in Chests in your backpack, and still use them.

Select the dishes that you want to serve. Sometimes, there are Badges that you can earn if you make a particular set of dishes, so make sure to check them out. If you don’t have enough of a particular ingredient such as Beets or Prism Apples, you can grow them in your Garden Plots with the help of seeds.

You’ll also need to have Leaf Plates, which you can craft on the Chopping Table beforehand. Leaves are needed to make them, and those are scattered throughout the map.

Now, you’ll need to prepare your stations depending on the items that you will cook. Here is the list of stations that you need:

Chopping Table

Chef’s Oven

Heat Conductor (to power the Chef's Oven)

Grubsmasher

Motion Conductor (to power the Grubsmasher)

Until you unlock more dishes, you'll only need the first three stations. Besides these stations, you have the Food Stand Table which contains the menu, the Food Stand Dining Table to place food for your customers, and of course, Dev the flytrap which will eat all your leftover food.

Tips to host a successful Food Stand in Bandle Tale

Make sure you have enough people coming over by checking the green bar of the Food Stand menu. If you don’t have enough, try putting some items in your Vending Item and wait for them to get sold. This will increase the number of customers you have. It’s a requirement to have at least 4 customers to hold a Food Stand.

Once you’re ready, activate your Heat and/or Motion Conductors, and click Start. Yordles will come to eat your food, and you need to cook them quickly to deliver. It’s a good idea to have multiple Chopping Tables so that you can assign a particular dish to each. The oven should be kept in a central location to facilitate your pathway.

If you mess up on a dish, simply feed it to Dev, and you will have your hands free to make a new dish!

At the end of the Food Stand event, you will receive stars, and the purple and blue bars for the location will increase. These stats will help you buy guest cards to hold a Festival.

