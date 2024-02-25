Here's how to be a great host!

25 Feb 2024 7:16 AM +00:00

Wondering what makes a successful Festival in Bandle Tale? When you receive your Festival carpet for the first time, it might be a little overwhelming to have so much to do, and especially on a time limit!

Festivals are timed, but there's no need to worry. As long as you have the right Attractions and lots of guests coming, you're guaranteed to have a fun time! In this guide, we will take you through how to host a successful Festival in Bandle Tale.

How to host a successful Festival in Bandle Tale

If you want to start a Festival, you'll need to roll out your Festival carpet in a space that's large enough to fit it. Not every location in Bandle City which can accommodate your backpack, will also fit the Festival carpet, which is the largest of all carpets.

click to enlarge + 3

By interacting with the Festival menu, you can select the Festival that you want to organise. Simply switch between the Festival cards to pick the party you want to throw.

Before you start a Festival in Bandle Tale, there are several things you should keep in mind.

Guest cards: You’ll need to invite guests, for which you need to exchange the bars at the bottom left for guest cards. Check out the purple and blue bars on the Festival menu, and make sure you have enough of these stats. If you’re falling short, you can host a Food Stand to get them

click to enlarge + 3

Attractions: Based on the Festival you have chosen, you need to prepare some attractions. There are three stats that you need to fulfil to a certain range, which is different for every Festival card. These are indicated by the icons of fire, eye, and music, which indicate Chill, Nature, and Party respectively. You can check out the current stats at the bottom of the screen, and view the stats each attraction will boost by hovering over the menu item. If you don’t meet the requirements even after placing all the attractions you can fit in, you probably need to unlock some more attractions in the Skill Tree.

click to enlarge + 3

Lights and Music: You will need to choose appropriate light and music depending on the Festival that you have chosen. Usually, reading the Festival info is enough to make a decision on which lights and music you should choose. You can check out the description of the lights and music and match them accordingly. One of the lights will have info that matches the festival, and contains a hint that is suitable for one type of music.

Tips to host a successful Festival in Bandle Tale

With everything ready, it’s time to start your Festival! During the festival, the Yordles that you have invited will come over to enjoy your attractions. They will produce Party Yarn which you need to submit to the glowing yellow orb where you interacted with the Festival menu.

To boost your attractions, you can approach a crowded one and boost it (hit the E key on PC). Use your Sprint key to zip to and fro the Yordles who have Party Yarn, and submit them.

The bigger the Yarn, the faster the bar will fill up. You have limited time to meet a Yarn requirement, and once you do, the Festival ends and you will get your rewards.

Based on the lights and music you have picked, you may get bonus Portal Yarn! Now that's how you host a successful Festival in Bandle Tale.

If you're looking for more guides for Bandle Tale, check out how to get the password to Bandle University Old Knitters’ Campus. Also, feel free to take a look at how to Install the Magic Gale-o-meter in Bandle Tale.

For more articles like this, take a look at our Bandle Tale page.