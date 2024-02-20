Find out where Luminous Overlook is

20 Feb 2024 1:52 PM +00:00

Trying to get to Luminous Overlook? In Bandle Tale, you'll be exploring a charming little village populated by Yordles, where your character is a knitting pro. In fact, they've been at it for a hundred years.

There are lots of nooks and crannies to visit on every island you come across. Some of them have chests with items, while others may have quests for you to complete. In this guide, we'll take you through how to get to Luminous Overlook in Bandle Tale.

How to get to Luminous Overlook in Bandle Tale

Luminous Overlook is an early-game location that you can find quite easily. Once you get to explore a bit more of Bandle City, you’ll be tasked with repairing a bridge with Yarn. After repairing this bridge, you can make your way to Darner’s Glade, a new location on your map.

click to enlarge + 2

To get to Darner’s Glade, you will need to take the left path after the bridge. However, there’s another location if you go right—which leads to the entryway of a cave.

Entering through this door will take you inside Click-Clack Cavern, which is called so because of the inhabitants that reside inside. Two crabs stand at a considerable distance from each other, and they seem to be an arguing couple. There’s a fun mini-quest that you can complete here by communicating their messages to each other, for which you’ll get some rewards.

click to enlarge + 2

To get to Luminous Overlook, follow the path through the Click-Clack Cavern and walk through the entryway on the other side. You’ll reach Luminous Overlook, which is a pretty nice and secluded place, albeit tiny, with a chest on the side.

We got 2 Stone and 2 Junk from the chest. Not bad, considering Stone is a higher-tier item at this stage.

You’ll need to travel to Luminous Overlook for the Snailcats quest, where they want a nice cosy home in exchange for you removing them from the back of your backpack house. However, you can discover this area before the quest begins.

That concludes our guide about how to get to Luminous Overlook in Bandle Tale.

