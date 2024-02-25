Empty hands to pick up more food!

25 Feb 2024 7:16 AM +00:00

Trying to empty hands so that your character can pick up something else? In Bandle Tale, you can host Food Stands to invite your fellow Yordles, where you can cook them lots of delicious food.

While you’re in the middle of a Food Stand event, you might get this in-game pop-up of ”My hands are full!” In this guide, we will take you through how to empty hands in Bandle Tale.

How to empty hands in Bandle Tale

During a Food Stand, you will be carrying dishes around from the Chopping Table to the Food Stand Dining Table, where Yordles will pick up their food. Your hands are occupied when you are carrying dishes, and you won’t be able to pick up a new item without dropping the first one.

Here are the ways to get rid of the pop-up of “My hands are full!”.

Place the item down on the Food Stand Dining Table: This works if there is a customer who wants the dish that you have in your hands. After you place it down, they’ll automatically take and eat the dish.

This works if there is a customer who wants the dish that you have in your hands. After you place it down, they’ll automatically take and eat the dish. Swap the item: You can swap a dish you’re holding, if it’s possible to place it into a station. For example, if you’re holding Chopped Beets and you want to make Baked Beets, and you already have a Baked Glowana in your Chef's Oven, you can swap the Baked Glowana with the Chopped Beets. You’ll have Baked Glowana in your hands, while the Chopped Beets will get processed in the Chef's Oven to make Baked Beets.

You can swap a dish you’re holding, if it’s possible to place it into a station. For example, if you’re holding Chopped Beets and you want to make Baked Beets, and you already have a Baked Glowana in your Chef's Oven, you can swap the Baked Glowana with the Chopped Beets. You’ll have Baked Glowana in your hands, while the Chopped Beets will get processed in the Chef's Oven to make Baked Beets. Build a Dining Table: For this one, you’ll need to place a Dining Table on your Food Stand carpet. You should do this from the Outdoor Building menu on your backpack, before the Food Stand begins. Since the Food Stand has a time limit, and your hungry customers are waiting for their dishes, you can prepare the dining table beforehand in case you want to put a dish down.

For this one, you’ll need to place a Dining Table on your Food Stand carpet. You should do this from the Outdoor Building menu on your backpack, before the Food Stand begins. Since the Food Stand has a time limit, and your hungry customers are waiting for their dishes, you can prepare the dining table beforehand in case you want to put a dish down. Feed it to Dev: When the chef in Yarnville, Winstock, shows you how to make food, he’ll also give your Dev the Devourer, who is a fly trap that you can place on your Food Stand carpet. If you want to throw away a dish, you can just feed it to him! He’ll gobble down whatever it is.

