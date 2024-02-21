Collect these scout-like badges with pride!

21 Feb 2024 5:00 PM +00:00

Want to know how to earn and upgrade Badges in Bandle Tale? This crafting and simulation RPG is the last game by Riot Forge, and is a League of Legends story where you'll come across some of your beloved Yourdle characters from LoL.

Badges allow you to gain more skills to do tasks and progress through the narrative-focused game. In this guide, we'll take you through how to earn and upgrade Badges in Bandle Tale.

How to earn and upgrade Badges in Bandle Tale

In Bandle Tale, you earn Badges by completing quests and organising Food Stands. You will earn most Badges automatically as you progress through the quests in the game.

On the top right, you can see the quest Badge that you’re currently working on. If you have multiple quests running, you can click on the Badge to switch between them.

In the early game, the game’s quests will naturally direct you towards getting Badges. Sometimes, you will need to fulfil certain requirements to earn or upgrade a Badge. For example, the Head Chef Badge requires that you hold a Food Stand and sell Baked Beets and Baked Glowana. If you fulfil the quest requirements, your Badge will be upgraded to the next level.

To check out what Badges you have, hit Tab and click on the icon of a book with an exclamation mark. You can also click on any of the icons on the pop-up menu and toggle to the Badges tab. By clicking on each Badge, you can see the quests that you need to complete to earn or upgrade it.

The left side of the Badge book will show you the quests that are not yet acompleted, and you can interact with the quests to switch between them. Meanwhile, the right side shows the Badges whose quests are completed, but might have Food Stands left to organise if you want to get to 100% completion. If you have completed all the upgrades for a particular Badge, it will show up with a green checkmark.

Once you have completed the quests and earned a Badge, you will get to unlock more skills at the Skill Tree, which is in the next tab. In this tab, you can click on the Badges to see what you need to do to unlock it. This will redirect you to the requirements of the Badge. So, you can access the Badge information from both tabs.

That's everything you need to know about how to earn and upgrade Badges in Bandle Tale. Before you go, feel free to check out our guide on the Bandle Tale editionsaa which contains all the details you need about prices and purchasing the game.

