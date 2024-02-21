It's easy to customise your character in Bandle Tale!

Wondering how to customise your character in Bandle Tale? This delightful simulation RPG focuses on rest and relaxation, with sleep playing a large role in the game.

As you'll see, your bed plays an important role even if you want to change your appearance in this game! In this guide, we'll take you through how to customise your character in Bandle Tale.

How to customise your character in Bandle Tale

In Bandle Tale, you get the chance to customise your character when you begin a new game. You’ll find lots of options to change how your character looks.

Here are all the options you’ll find in Character Customisation:

Name : You can change your name at any point in the game.

: You can change your name at any point in the game. Pronouns : A neat addition to add your preferred pronouns. Has options for He, She, and They.

: A neat addition to add your preferred pronouns. Has options for He, She, and They. Hairstyle : Choose from 10 different hairstyles.

: Choose from 10 different hairstyles. Ear Type : Choose from 4 different ear types, resembling bear or bunny ears.

: Choose from 4 different ear types, resembling bear or bunny ears. Fur Color : Choose from 10 different fur colors, which is the skin of your Yordle.

: Choose from 10 different fur colors, which is the skin of your Yordle. Scarf Color : Choose from 10 different scarf colours, which is a triangular piece of fabric over your shirt.

: Choose from 10 different scarf colours, which is a triangular piece of fabric over your shirt. Hair Color : Choose from 10 different hair colours to complement your hairstyle.

: Choose from 10 different hair colours to complement your hairstyle. Shirt Color : Choose from 10 different shirt colours, because Yordles don’t need to wear pants.

: Choose from 10 different shirt colours, because Yordles don’t need to wear pants. Eye Color : Choose from 10 different eye colours.

: Choose from 10 different eye colours. Trail Effect: This is a fun one. You can pick the trail your Yordle leaves when they sprint. However, you can’t change this after the first time.

How to use the bed to customise your character in Bandle Tale

Once you’re all settled into the game, you can customise your character again whenever you want. All you need to do is to go up to a bed, interact with it, and click on Customize.

All the options are available for you to change as you wish, with the exception of the Trail Effect. So whether you’ve chosen to trail rainbows or sparkles behind you, you’re stuck with that.

While making your customisation choices, you can view your character on the left-hand side panel. You can also take off your character’s hat, if they’re wearing one, to see them better.

Once you’re happy with the changes, click on Apply, and that’s it! You have successfully changed your appearance in Bandle Tale.

That's everything you need to customise your character in Bandle Tale. If you're looking for more guides, check out the best Badges and Skills to prioritise in Bandle Tale.

