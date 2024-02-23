Here's how you can craft Cloth in Bandle Tale

23 Feb 2024 12:14 PM +00:00

Want to know how to craft Cloth in Bandle Tale? This relaxing simulation RPG lets you gather items, farm crops, and craft plenty of goodies. The game is narration-focused and slow-paced, so you can take your time getting to know the characters before you figure out what you need to do.

Cloth is an essential item that you'll need in the game, especially if you're about to hold a Festival. Festivals are quite important for Yordles, so it's a good idea to find out how to make this item as soon as you can! In this guide, we will take you through how to craft Cloth in Bandle Tale.

How to craft Cloth in Bandle Tale

First of all, make sure you have the Clothing Making skill unlocked in the Skill Tree, under the Knitting tab. You can get more skill points by doing new tasks around the map, and sleep it off to convert the Emotion Orbs into skill points.

If you want to craft Cloth in Bandle Tale, you're going to need a Loom. You can build this from the Indoor Building table inside your backpack. Here are the materials that you need to craft a Loom:

1 Iron

2 Wood

You can collect Wood from the Junk Upcycler station, by processing Junk into Upcycled Junk, and that into Wood. As for Iron, you'll need an upgraded version of the same station, which is Junk Upcycler II.

Craft the Junk Upcycler II station with the following materials:

2 Catalyst Sand

2 Stone

2 Wood

You can find Catalyst Sand around in a specific spot in Bandle Center, on the top left of the university center where lectures take place. To harvest it, you need a Dust-Scooper Multitool, which requires 2 Crystal Dust and 1 Wood to craft. Before that, unlocking the Dust-Scooper Multitool skill under the Engineering tab in the Skill Tree is a must!

For Crystal Dust, you need to mine Crystals and crush them using the Crusher Workbench. You'll find this skill under the Magic tab. The materials required for this station are 2 Wood and 2 Stone.

As the Cloth recipe demands Thread, you'll need to make some of the Spooling Workbench with some Yarn. Now that you have everything you need, you can finally begin to craft Cloth!

Cloth is used to make the Chill Zone on your Festival carpet, which brings in the heat to your party. Also, you'll need it for the Big Home Upgrade, which lets you bring the Drafting Workbench to your base so you can start crafting Basic Blueprints!

That's the end of our guide on how to craft Cloth in Bandle Tale. If you'd like to check out more guides, find out where to find Gramps in Yarnville. Also, here are the fastest ways to fill Emotion Orbs in Bandle Tale.

