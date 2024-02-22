A Beet Seed for a Beet!

22 Feb 2024 12:25 PM +00:00

Trying to craft Beet Seed in Bandle Tale? The cute crafting RPG will have you cooking up food for your fellow Yordles, with plenty of ingredients the more you progress through the game.

Beets are one of the first food items you'll be dealing with in Yarnville, and you can use them to cook delicious dishes for your Food Stand events! In this guide, we will take you through how to craft Beet Seed in Bandle Tale.

How to craft Beet Seed in Bandle Tale

In Yarnville, you’ll be able to find Beet plots in Rosalind’s Garden, which is on the bottom right corner of the map. You can harvest some Beets here, but to plant more, you’ll need to get your hands on Beet Seeds.

click to enlarge + 2

The easiest way to get Beet Seed is to buy them from Merchant Frankle next door, but you probably don’t want to spend your Stars so soon—especially when you can get Beet Seeds for free!

If you’ve been paying attention to what Rosalind is saying when you talk to her about her garden plots, she’ll tell you that she has a seed stand. To access her seeds, you’ll need to follow the path to the left from the garden, and find Rosalind’s charming little house in front of the Glowana Trees. Inside, you’ll find two Seed Crafters where you can harvest Beet Seeds.

You can craft Beet Seeds at your own Seed Crafter, once you place the station in your base. To build the Seed Crafter, here are the materials you’ll need:

2 Clay

2 Wood

Getting Clay is a complicated process that involves unlocking the Clay Crafts Skill in the Engineering Skill Tree, and building Clay Pumps on top of the clay deposits in the Scrapyard to harvest Clay with Magic Rubber Loops, which require the Charge Workbench Skill. If you really need some, you can buy one Clay for 10 Stars from Merchant Jasper in Bandle Center.

As for Wood, you need to use the Junk Upcycler to process Junk into Upcycled Junk, and Upcycled Junk into Wood.

click to enlarge + 2

Once you have the Seed Crafter in your base, you can craft as many Beet Seeds as you want. The recipe for a Beet Seed involves 3 Leaves. You can collect them from the bushes scattered around the map.

It’s a good idea to craft Beet Seeds in bulk and return to collect them when the Seed Crafters are ready to harvest.

That concludes our guide on how to craft Beet Seed in Bandle Tale. For more guides, check out the fastest ways to fill Emotion Orbs in Bandle Tale. Also, don't miss out on our Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story review.

For more articles like this, take a look at our Bandle Tale page.