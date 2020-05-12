Will Assassin’s Creed Valhalla be on the Nintendo Switch?

The next instalment in the Assassins franchise will take us to Scandinavia, but can Switch gamers join the fun?

The release of the epic trailer for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla resulted in an extraordinary wave of praise and hype for the game.

We know the new game will be released on PS4 and Xbox One, but will it be available on the Nintendo Switch?

Previous Assassin’s Creed Switch games

There have been a few Assassin’s Creed titles that have been ported onto the Nintendo Switch over the years, with the most recent being The Rebel Collection.

REBEL YELL: Other titles have made it onto the console showing hope for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Although the Switch didn’t have the capability to replicate the incredible graphics of the original game, the Rebel Collection was still very well received.

This previous success gives hope for an Assassin’s Creed Valhalla port in the future!

Obviously, the full game will be way beyond the Nintendo Switch’s capabilities, but a scaled-down version could easily be made for the Switch.

If Ubisoft decides to release Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on the Nintendo Switch, it is very unlikely it will be to coincide with the release on other consoles.

Ubisoft would need time to successfully port the game to the Switch, so don’t expect Valhalla on the Switch anytime soon.

BAD NEWS: It’s unlikely that AC Valhalla will arrive to the Switch this year

However, open world RPG games such as Elder Scrolls: Skyrim and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt were successfully ported onto the Nintendo Switch, so why not Assassin’s Creed Valhalla?

