Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Release Date: When will Assassin’s Creed Valhalla come out? Ubisoft announce date window, Launch date, when is it out, release date & more

When can we start picking off hapless enemies again? Ubisoft should have the answer soon.

The hype is real, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is coming!

A gorgeous reveal video of a live drawing confirmed the theme of the next instalment of the iconic franchise and then an all-action trailer showed off what we can expect to see in the game.

Watch the Assasin's Creed Valhalla reveal trailer below!

After visiting Egypt and Greece in the last two games we are off to the frozen tundra of Northern Europe for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

But the question on everyone’s lips is when will the new Assassin’s Creed game come out?

Let’s take a look at what we know so far…

After the release of the trailer we know a rough release date window.

Ubisoft has given us the vague “holiday 2020” line. Which could put it anywhere from mid-September onwards.

With more info expected in the Xbox Series X announcements over the coming months, we are hopeful of getting a date to circle soon.

The current rumour mill places the game’s release date on 29 September.

Of course, plenty of rumours and leaks have been wrong or out-right lies (Hello Spider-Man 2) so don’t take this date as gospel.

Of course, the traditional October release date puts Valhalla right in the path of of the next-gen consoles.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla next-gen release?

Given the uncertain nature of working right now, it might be wise for Ubisoft to look instead to the next-gen consoles and time their release with that of the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Of course, that comes with its own risks, but one way to be sure of making a splash is to be a next-gen exclusive game – especially as there is the likelihood of a truly massive map that needs the enormous specs of next-gen consoles.

However, we do know that the game will be available on both Xbox One and PS4 as current-gen pre-orders are open.

That could lend some weight to that 29 September date that has been rumoured.