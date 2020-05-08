RealOpinions: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla could be the best yet with these changes

The highly anticipated title comes later this year – we look at how it could get the series’ best score yet.

The hype around Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is absolutely enormous right now. And with good reason…

We’ve seen an epic cinematic trailer followed by an unbelievable gameplay reveal on Inside Xbox, and not to mention some innovative discussion with Creative Director Ashraf Ismail.

Assassin’s Creed games have been generally well-received, however, it’s the small things that count in the quest for perfection!

Let’s take a look at how Assassin’s Creed Valhalla could get that perfect score.

Watch the Assasin's Creed Valhalla reveal trailer below!

Reduce the map size

We’ve seen some huge maps feature in Assassin’s Creed games and we expect to see the same with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

However, one comment from players concerned itself with the size of the maps and how they were overwhelmingly large.

ARE WE THERE YET? Some maps in Assassin’s Creed games were incredibly vast

The Assassin’s Creed Black Flag was whopping 235-square kilometers. Even the most hardcore of completionist gamers would find it hard to explore every part.

Thankfully, Ubisoft has seemed to listen to fan feedback and have scaled back the map in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Get rid of grinding

RPG players know the inevitable grind is just part of the deal, but does it have to be?

In previous Assassin’s Creed games, you would have to go off and complete (at times quite mundane) side quests in order to access the next main quest.

READ MORE: Will assassins Creed Valhalla have DLC?

Thankfully, Ubisoft has made some changes to the ways players level up and upgrade – so it looks like these days could be well and truly over.

Giving players the freedom to experience the story how they want to looks to be the focus with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Less repetitive NPC dialogue

Assassin’s Creed sets a high standard for historical realism. This extends to the NPCs. As you travel through the world, you’ll frequently hear chatter of citizens living out their everyday lives.

READ MORE: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Plot

It’s a great way of building immersion in the game and they really succeed in adding to the ‘living and breathing’ world they’ve created.

But boy – did it get repetitive after a while!

I THINK I CAN STILL HERE THEM? NPCs had a somewhat repetitive script in AC Origins

In a playthrough of Assassin’s Creed Origins, hearing the same enthusiastic snippets of dialogue over and over started to wear thin after a while.

However, it’s a huge task to make this type of background dialogue varied. If Ubisoft does it – it will serve to add another layer of all-important immersion to the game.

Tougher Dialogue Choices

Any fan of RPGs will tell you that making the hardest decisions is, unusually, one of the most enjoyable parts of playing the genre.

Some games like the Witcher III even gave you a time limit!

Creative Director Ashraf Ismail says that players will have to make tough decisions as the leader of their settlement.

CHICKEN OR BEEF M’LORD? We’re hoping to see hard choices with serious ramifications

We want to see choices that challenge us and make us question our own moral compass. They must also have the emotional power to cut us to the core!

Settlement Management

The role of the Assassin is arguably one of a bit of a lone wolf, and apart from the comfort of other assassins – you’re pretty much on your own.

The role of Eivor looks to be more a leader in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, with responsibilities extended to ruling his people.

Ubisoft has said that there will be settlement management in the game and going on raids for essential resources, and upgrading your communities is to be expected.

READ MORE: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gameplay

Giving players a chance to feel like they’re part of something bigger should really set this game apart from its predecessors, and again – open up new ways to experience the game.

Improved Side Activities

Side activities are oftentimes a little lackluster, with players often gunning for the action instead.

But Assassin’s Creed Valhalla looks set to include some activities which are genuinely inviting.

One of which is the ‘Viking rap battle’, which is a historically accurate tradition pitting two people’s wits against each other in a war of the words.

ODIN, ODIN, ODIN! Get the crowd behind you with the traditional battle of wits

It’s not every day that a side-activity gets so much hype behind it – and yet another way Assassin’s Creed Valhalla could get that perfect score.

From what we’ve seen of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla it looks like it could be the best yet.

The graphics look incredible, the central character is already shaping up to be a Viking icon and the new features look to appeal to a broader range of players.

Saying we’re excited would certainly be an understatement.