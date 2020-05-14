Is Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Season Pass FREE? Editions, Beowolf and more

It’s shaping up to be one extensive add-on, but will fans of the Viking era RPG be able to get it for free?

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is set for release in Holiday 2020, but there’s already information on what to expect when it comes ashore!

There’s a lot on offer from an extensive map to vastly customisable characters and settlements – but those who get the Season Pass will have access to even more!

The question is – is Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Season Pass free?

Is Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Season Pass free?

Currently, there’s no official price for the Season Pass as a stand-alone item.

There are, however, multiple editions of the game which you can pre-order, some of which include the Season Pass.

THE GOLD STANDARD: Just one of the many editions available to Assassin Creed fans

The Gold Edition looks to be the cheapest entry, and includes the Season Pass.

It comes in at £83.99 / $99.99 as opposed to the standard £49.99 / $59.99.

That would make the price of the Season Pass £34 / $40. This sounds about on the money, as the AC Odyssey Season Pass was available to buy for £32.79 / $39.99.

That being said, no need to worry if you purchase a version of the title with the Season Pass, as you’ll likely be able to purchase it in-game.

What’s in the Season Pass?

Ubisoft appears to be playing things close to the chest, and is not giving too much away.

Here’s what we know about the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Season pass so far:

Epic New Content

This could be anything from new skins, weapons, tattoos, or customisation for your Viking longship!

Who knows, we may even see some additional content to assist in slaying our foes in Viking Rap Battles!

Explore New Lands

Now this is a very exciting feature. We already know that the game will take place in both England and Norway, but could we be able to set sail elsewhere?

With Ubisoft being understandably brief with details on this, we’ll have to wait a little longer to find out.

Immersive Story Mission

But perhaps most exciting of all, is the bonus mission available at launch.

According to the German Ubisoft website, there will be a mission surrounding the Legend that is Beowolf.

Interestingly, the story may not be Eivor meeting their hero, but discovering the truth behind the legend. With Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s dark and intense footage so far, we may be in for a seriously tense bonus mission.

TIS THE SEASON(PASS): Treat yourself to added bonuses from new missions, gear, and locations!

