Is Assassin’s Creed Valhalla releasing on the PS3? – Current-gen, Next-gen, Release Date and More!

AC: Valhalla is releasing later this year, but which console will you be buying the game on?

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will give us a good look into how the Assassin’s Creed effected the Viking Era.

We’ll follow Eivor through his journey to help the Viking’s conquer England, and find out how the Templars are running in the background.

The game is set to release later this year, but which consoles will the game be available on, and will Valhalla release on the PS3 console?

PS3 Release

Unfortunately, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will not be coming to the PS3, unless we hear otherwise from Ubisoft.

FEMALE EIVOR – You’ll be able to pick whether your character is male or female.

This is due to the system now having outdated software and hardware, to compete with today’s graphics.

if you’re looking to play Assassin’s Creed on the PS3, some of the best titles are Assassin’s Creed II, III and black flag.

Current and Next-gen

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be releasing on the Xbox One and PS4 consoles.

ULTIMATE EDITION – Ubisoft has catered to the collectors in the fan base with separate versions of the game!

However, if you’re looking for a more polished and graphically improved experience, the game will release on the upcoming next-gen consoles.

These are the Xbox Series X and PS5. Both next-gen consoles are releasing in Holliday 2020 later this year.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is releasing in December 2020.

UBIFORWARD – Discover how Ubisoft aim to “Wow” fans in the future!

There is no confirmed release date as of yet, but we expect to see and hear more information from Ubisoft this weekend at the Ubisoft Forward event.

