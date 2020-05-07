Is Assassin's Creed Valhalla on Nintendo Switch? Release Date, Platforms, Graphics Comparison, Trailer and more

Is Assassin's Creed Valhalla on Nintendo Switch?

With the announcement that the game will be coming to a whole host of platforms, it's surprising that Nintendo Switch didn't make the cut.

But why exactly could this have been the case?

Let's take a closer look.

Is Assassin's Creed Valhalla on Nintendo Switch?

Sorry Nintendo Switch fans, but it isn't - at least not yet.

The game will be available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS4, PS5, and Google Stadia however.

Why not Nintendo Switch?

The Switch is a genuinely fantastic console and boasts some seriously impressive titles (Breath of the Wild anyone?)

But when it comes to graphics however, it's a different class to the other platforms.

One example could be that when docked, the Switch can play games in 1080p - which is a standard HD resolution.

SWITCH IT UP! In the past Assassin's Creed games have made their way onto the Switch

Compare this with the Xbox Series X which claims to be able to play at up to 8K and we start to see one of the apparent divides appear.

Ubisoft may have wanted their game to be a truly 'next-gen' title - so geared their efforts into using everything next-gen had to offer.

That being said, other Assassin's Creed games have made the move to Nintendo Switch in the past...

Assassin's Creed on Nintendo Switch

There have been a number of Assassin's Creed games on the switch. Assassin's Creed Rogue, AC 3 remastered, AC Liberation, and Black Flag.

Black Flag is interesting to look at, as it originally came out on Xbox One and PS4, making its way to Switch later on.

The game was well received and ended up looking and playing great on the Switch, so why not do the same with Assassin's Creed Valhalla?

Next-Gen Focus

Releasing games on the Switch alongside next-generation consoles has its complexities.

The Switch's specs have to be taken into account and games have to be tweaked and modified to be able to run on the machine.

In other words, some sacrifices have to be made when porting a game onto the Nintendo Switch.

READ MORE: Assassin's Creed Valhalla Map - Size, comparisons and more

Sometimes this pays off incredibly well, like with the Witcher III or Skyrim - but other times, unfortunately not.

At the moment, the focus for many developers seems to be, 'what we can create with NextGen technology?'

Porting on to the Switch may have to wait for a later time.

THE ROYAL TREATMENT: Fans will have to wait and see if their

The anticipation surrounding the upcoming game is on the up. And with the gameplay reveal coming soon, we've all got a lot to look forward to.

For everything you need to know on Assassin's Creed Valhalla, be sure to check back in with us.