18 Feb 2020

Epic Games Store: Assassin's Creed available for free this week

Synchronize into the Animus without spending your hard-earned money thanks to this Epic deal.

Epic Games Store's free titles are can be fairly hit and miss, but that's about to change thanks to the Assassin's Creed franchise.

Epic has decided to make Assassin's Creed: Syndicate available to their members for free between 20 February and 27 February, and will replace current free games Kingdom Come: Deliverance and Aztez.

Keep reading for more details on this week's free game.

The game features Victorian stealth-action, but still provides a modern gameplay experience.

assassins creed syndicate

JOLLY GOOD: This edition of Assasin's Creed takes us to an industrial-era London

This involves sneaking, parkour and ridiculous amounts of combat - only it's set in Victorian London, rather than in ancient Egypt or Constantinople.

As far as Assassin's Creed games go, Syndicate was a pretty good one, especially after the disappointment of its predecessor Unity.

Epic's fondness for Games Store exclusives seems to have no end, but really we can't complain when it comes to free games.

See this promotion as a good way to dip into the Assassin's Creed universe without spending your hard-earned money.

