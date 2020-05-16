Does Assassin's Creed Valhalla have In-Game Purchases?: Valhalla In-Game Purchases, Expansions, DLC and More!

The next instalment of the Assassin’s Creed series is set to release later this year!

The game is set in the Viking Era with lots of potential for in-depth storytelling while sticking to historic events.

Fans are wondering whether Ubisoft will include some in-game

purchases including cosmetics and DLC.

The inclusion of this may also mean we’ll see some ‘pay to

win’ features included down the line.

Read on to find out about Valhalla in-game purchases and possible DLC featured.

Odyssey In-Game Purchases

In Odyssey, there were all sorts of cosmetics the player could purchase with the microtransaction currency. This included things like outfits and skins for your utility.

FIND YOUR PATH - Use the inbuilt skill trees to choose the way you play the game!

Odyssey also featured a number of DLC including “The Fate of Atlantis” and “Legacy of the First Blade”. These are around £20 but can be purchased through the Season Pass.

Luckily Odyssey features little ‘Pay to Win’ elements. This means you can’t pay real money to progress and improve in the game.

READ MORE: Are there tombs in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla? Predictions, Locations, Rewards and more

This is great for the future of Assassin’s Creed as it makes the grind for better equipment more rewarding and we hope to see the same moving into Valhalla.

Possible Valhalla In-Game Purchases

In Valhalla, we’re likely to see a number of cosmetic outfits are available on some sort of microtransaction store.

FRONTLINE ASSAULT - Take out the English army while fighting alongside your Nordic brothers!

This may even feature outfits from previous games. Like Ezio’s and Altair’s outfit as well as some other iconic Assassin’s outfits.

The game is likely to feature some naval combat, so

cosmetics for the Ships and boats could be possible.

Cosmetics are likely to be in as many places as possible. So,

skins for weapons and other features are also likely.

READ MORE: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Trailer – Release Date, Gameplay, Xbox Series X, PS5, Features, Graphics, Gameplay, Next Gen & more

We just hope there is no ‘pay to win’ elements in the game to ensure the game keeps its competitive integrity.

Valhalla Expansions and DLC

We are likely to see some extra content further down Valhalla’s lifetime in the form of Expansions and DLC.

WAGE WAR - Fight against Englands greatest warriors in the main story!

Similar to Origins and Odyssey, we hope Ubisoft will dive into some Nordic Mythology. Although this isn’t true to history, it does add some interesting gameplay.

Ubisoft could also dive into other parts of Europe that they

don’t explore in the base game. This could include some content in Mainland Europe.

READ MORE: Is Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Season Pass FREE? Editions, Beowolf and more

The game will release with a Season Pass featuring all the

DLC that will release. You can purchase this along with the Gold Version of the

game.